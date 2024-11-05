Sci-Tech

US start-up Axiom Space explores using Indian rockets for mission

05 November 2024 - 13:18 By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Pearly Pandya, director of Axiom's international government business, said while contracts had not been signed yet, the start-up was in talks with India's space agency, Isro, and India's private launch companies to explore the best fit for its missions and to diversify its supply chain.
Pearly Pandya, director of Axiom's international government business, said while contracts had not been signed yet, the start-up was in talks with India's space agency, Isro, and India's private launch companies to explore the best fit for its missions and to diversify its supply chain.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper / File photo

US-based start-up Axiom Space is exploring using Indian launch vehicles to support its international space station mission, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Axiom Space is constructing a private space station, intended to eventually replace the International Space Station (ISS) which Nasa expects to retire around 2030.

Pearly Pandya, director of Axiom's international government business, said while contracts had not been signed yet, the start-up was in talks with India's space agency Isro  and India's private launch companies to explore the best fit for its missions and to diversify its supply chain.

“It could be to transport raw materials as we develop our space station,” Pandya said at an industry event.

The company is also in talks with European nations for its supply chain, she said.

The move comes after India and the US entered into a Space Flight Agreement in August to work alongside Axiom's upcoming mission to the ISS.

Earlier this year, India opened its space sector to private players and created a 10bn rupee (R2bn) venture fund to support space start-ups.

In September, the Isro completed the final developmental flight for its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, and planned to hand its design to private companies.

Two Indian companies, Skyroot and Agnikul, are building the country's first privately-built rockets that can carry a payload of up to 300kg into low Earth orbit.

Indian space companies have seen an influx of funding — $126m (R2.1bn) in 2023, which was up 7% from the $118m raised in 2022 and a 235% increase from the $37.6m raised in 2021, according to Tracxn data.

However, India only has a market share of about 2% in commercial space activities and demand is largely dependent on global clients, while well-established companies in the US, Russia and China are formidable rivals.

Reuters

