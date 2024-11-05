Sci-Tech

WATCH | World’s first wooden satellite, developed in Japan, heads into space

05 November 2024 - 09:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The world's first wooden satellite, built by Japanese researchers, has been launched into space in an early Test for using timber in lunar and Mars exploration.

LignoSat, developed by Kyoto University and home builder Sumitomo Forestry, heads to the International Space Station on a SpaceX mission and will be released to the orbit about 403km above Earth in the coming weeks.

Named after the Latin word for “wood”, the palm-sized LignoSat is tasked with demonstrating the cosmic potential of the renewable material as humans explore living in space.

READ MORE:

Moon race, private competition in focus as space powers gather in Milan

The world's space agencies are meeting in Milan, Italy this week as geopolitical rivalry fuels a new global race in Earth's orbit and on the moon, ...
News
3 weeks ago

SpaceX needs to operate at 'highest level of safety': FAA chief

Elon Musk's SpaceX must operate at the "highest level of safety", the head of the US Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday, defending a ...
News
1 month ago

Carrying lunar rocks, Chinese probe lifts off from far side of moon

China's Chang'e-6 probe has lifted off from the far side of the moon, starting its journey back towards Earth, China's national space agency ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman who bagged R103m lotto jackpot intends to purchase new wardrobe South Africa
  2. Winner of R103m jackpot played via a banking app, says lottery operator South Africa
  3. 'Gone in the wink of an eye': fire leaves historic farmstead in World Heritage ... South Africa
  4. POLL | Should taxi patrollers be banned? South Africa
  5. Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli to approach Legal Aid after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

DA heads to the Constitutional Court on SA Citizenship Act 88 of 1995
Sudan's RSF chases civilians out of villages in violent raids | REUTERS