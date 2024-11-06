Sci-Tech

WATCH | Innovate Africa: SA edtech keeps global space dreams alive

06 November 2024 - 12:22 By Kieno Kammies
South Africa’s MaxIQ, cofounded by Bjarke Gotfredsen, is inspiring a new wave of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) engagement worldwide by providing students with space-grade sensors and tools that bring real-world space science into classrooms.

These resources, now used in top US universities and high schools, offer students the chance to explore space science hands-on, igniting curiosity and fostering essential STEM skills.

Gotfredsen believes South Africa must urgently adopt such transformative tools to nurture its own future scientists and engineers. With space science poised to shape innovation and opportunity, he argues it’s essential for South Africa to equip its youth for this new frontier.

In this interview, Gotfredsen shares how MaxIQ is helping make space exploration accessible and inspiring a new generation of explorers.

