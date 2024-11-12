Sci-Tech

Chinese study recommends region-specific diets, amid rising obesity risks

Study provides a promising way forward for developing countries, says expert

12 November 2024 - 13:45 By Farah Master
Scientists from the School of Public Health at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou say the study adheres to a “planetary health diet” and advocates a reduced consumption of dairy products and red meat. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

Chinese scientists have recommended a region-specific diet they say is crucial to improving eating habits amid a rise in obesity and lifestyle diseases and as a means to conserve natural and environmental resources.

China in October published its first set of guidelines to standardise the diagnosis and treatment of obesity, with more than half of China's adults already overweight and obese, and the rate expected to keep rising. The government has said healthier diets are important to treat and prevent obesity.

A group of scientists from the School of Public Health at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, in China's affluent southern Guangdong province, said its study adheres to a “planetary health diet” and advocates a reduced consumption of dairy products and red meat.

Published in the Nature Food journal in August and reported in state media last week, the study recommended that in China's north, which is characterised by a high intake of dairy products but low consumption of vegetables, people need to eat more fruits and whole grains.

In the southwest, which has a harsher environment and severe water scarcity, the region could focus on a high intake of legumes and vegetables rather than its existing high consumption of red meat, the study said.

In the east, known for its “affluent agricultural culture and developed aquaculture”, a higher intake of whole grains, seafood and vegetables was recommended for its residents.

China's health commission did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

The recommended diets work for the prevention of “obesity and cardiometabolic diseases”, said Liu Yan, one of the authors of the study, adding that they help reduce premature mortality and disability and ensure nutritional requirements for residents.

Not only China but also other developing nations facing similar health and environmental challenges could benefit from the road map for the diet, the scientists said.

Brent Loken, global food lead scientist for the World Wildlife Fund, said the study provided a promising way forward for developing countries, including India and Kenya.

“Adopting these planetary health diet variants could serve as a viable strategy for dietary shifts in China to achieve human health and environmental sustainability goals with lessons translatable to other countries,” he said.

Reuters

