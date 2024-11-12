WATCH | Vatican unveils AI services for St Peter’s Basilica

The Vatican launched artificial intelligence-enabled services for St Peter's Basilica, allowing virtual access to its Renaissance-era architectural treasures for all and enhanced tours for visitors.
A general view of the entrance of a new AI-enhanced exhibition with the dome of the Saint Peter's Basilica in the background on November 9 2024 as the Vatican presents AI-enabled exhibitions developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican. Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Faithful listen as Pope Francis leads Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican on November 10 2024. Image: Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis shakes hands with Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith at the St Peter's Basilica on November 9 2024 as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica. Image: Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Visitors look at AI-generated images of the interiors of St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Visitors look at AI-generated images of corridors and rooms inside St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Visitors look at AI-generated images of St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Visitors look at AI-generated images of corridors and rooms inside St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Visitors look at AI-generated images of the interiors of St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Visitors look at AI-generated images of corridors and rooms inside St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
WATCH | Vatican unveils AI services for St Peter’s Basilica
