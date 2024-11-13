Sci-Tech

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Samanjalo moves ash to cash

13 November 2024 - 12:18 By Kieno Kammies
Coal-fired power plants leave behind heaps of fly ash, a harmful byproduct impacting community health and the environment. Samanjalo, a local start-up, is working to turn the liability into a valuable resource.

Partly driven by Dr Tladi Mabagoane, Samanjalo converts fly ash into bricks and other building materials, addressing pollution while creating economic opportunities. Their process promises new jobs, cleaner construction and a solution to hazardous waste.

Kieno Kammies, founder of Innovate Africa, spoke to Mabagoane about Samanjalo’s mission to “turn a pollutant into progress”. By transforming ash heaps, they aim to foster environmental recovery and economic growth across South Africa.

