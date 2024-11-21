Sci-Tech

WATCH | These underwater AI robots could keep UK's turbines spinning

21 November 2024 - 09:30 By Reuters
An AI-powered autonomous underwater robot, designed to adapt and respond to rough seas in real-time, is being developed in the UK to assist with the inspection and repair of offshore wind farms.

