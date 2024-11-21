An AI-powered autonomous underwater robot, designed to adapt and respond to rough seas in real-time, is being developed in the UK to assist with the inspection and repair of offshore wind farms.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | These underwater AI robots could keep UK's turbines spinning
An AI-powered autonomous underwater robot, designed to adapt and respond to rough seas in real-time, is being developed in the UK to assist with the inspection and repair of offshore wind farms.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Plastic waste chokes DRC dam, causing widespread power cuts
Shot in arm for Earthshot projects helping to save the planet
Celebrating Plastic Free Month with The Litterboom Project
WATCH | Japanese manicurist turns plastic to nail art
The new taxes that could help raise money to fight climate change
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos