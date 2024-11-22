Sci-Tech

Cashew nutshell marine biofuel causes problems for some ships, says testing agency

22 November 2024 - 12:51 By Jeslyn Lerh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Several ships in Singapore and Rotterdam reported operational problems in recent months after using marine fuel blended with cashew nutshell liquid biofuel. Stock photo.
Several ships in Singapore and Rotterdam reported operational problems in recent months after using marine fuel blended with cashew nutshell liquid biofuel. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM

Several ships in Singapore and Rotterdam reported operational problems in recent months after using marine fuel blended with cashew nutshell liquid biofuel, fuel testing agency CTI-Maritec said in an advisory on Thursday.

Singapore-based CTI-Maritec said it tested samples from the affected ships and found the marine fuel was blended with cashew nutshell liquid that came from undeclared source materials or production processes.

The ships had reported operational problems including fuel sludging, injector failure, filter clogging, system deposits and corrosion of turbocharger nozzle rings, the agency said.

CTI-Maritec did not name the vessels or shipping lines involved, and it was not immediately clear how many ships were affected.

The maritime and port authority of Singapore and theport of Rotterdam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CTI-Maritec advised ship-owners not to use 100% cashew nut liquid as a marine fuel or as a blending component, or unestablished bio-products in marine diesel engines.

It said their use would contravene guidance from the International Maritime Organisation on the supply of fuel oil to ships.

Cashew nut liquid is a non-fame (fatty acid methyl ester) biofuel, which is a byproduct of the cashew nut industry. While it has been touted as an alternative renewable fuel, it has high acid values and is corrosive.

Ship-owners have been exploring different marine biofuel blends as an alternative to dirtier bunker fuels r to cut emissions.

The latest version of the ISO 8217 marine fuel specification specifies the use of accepted biofuels including fame-based biofuels and hydrotreated vegetable oil.

There is no marine fuel specification available for cashew nut liquid from any authorised body, CTI-Maritec said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Container shippers hedging green transition with dual-fuel vessel orders

Container shipping companies such as Maersk, CMA CGM and Cosco have ordered hundreds of new vessels in recent years meant to help their industry ...
News
6 hours ago

MSC working to recover cargo, debris that fell from cargo ship in Eastern Cape

MSC Antonia encountered "adverse sea conditions" when it was leaving South Africa on August 28.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Low Danube reveals sunken World War 2 ships in Serbia, Hungary

The wrecks of explosives-laden Nazi ships sunk in the River Danube during World War 2 have emerged near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo, after a ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Desiree Liebenberg, wife of alleged ponzi mastermind, denied bail South Africa
  2. Lesufi warns locals against registering spaza shops for foreigners South Africa
  3. SIU confident Ramaphosa will win case against ‘Rolls-Royce’ Lotto boss Alfred ... South Africa
  4. ‘No penalties’ grace period for non-vending City Power customers as race to ... South Africa
  5. Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house ... South Africa

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma