Parks Tau visits Hisense’s Atlantis factory to strengthen economic ties

Hisense, a leading global manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances, was honoured to host a visit from trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau at its local manufacturing facility in Atlantis Industrial Park in the Western Cape.

The visit underscored the strong relationship between the Chinese company and the South African government, highlighting their shared commitment to economic growth, job creation and community development.

Tau engaged with Hisense SA executives and employees to discuss strategic initiatives, aligned with government’s objectives of stimulating the economy and supporting local communities. The minister underscored the importance of public-private partnerships to achieve economic objectives and foster an environment where businesses can thrive.

Hisense first entered the South African market in 1996. It established a manufacturing presence in the country in 2013 with the opening of its Atlantis factory. Since then, the production capacity of this facility has increased to one million televisions and 500,000 fridges per annum.