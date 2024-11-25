Parks Tau visits Hisense’s Atlantis factory to strengthen economic ties
The consumer electronics company shares government’s commitment to growing SA’s economy, while creating jobs and supporting local communities
Hisense, a leading global manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances, was honoured to host a visit from trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau at its local manufacturing facility in Atlantis Industrial Park in the Western Cape.
The visit underscored the strong relationship between the Chinese company and the South African government, highlighting their shared commitment to economic growth, job creation and community development.
Tau engaged with Hisense SA executives and employees to discuss strategic initiatives, aligned with government’s objectives of stimulating the economy and supporting local communities. The minister underscored the importance of public-private partnerships to achieve economic objectives and foster an environment where businesses can thrive.
Hisense first entered the South African market in 1996. It established a manufacturing presence in the country in 2013 with the opening of its Atlantis factory. Since then, the production capacity of this facility has increased to one million televisions and 500,000 fridges per annum.
As a key player in the electronics sector, Hisense continues to explore ways to collaborate with the South African government to identify and maximise new growth opportunitiesVivi Liu, GM of Hisense SA
With the manufacturing of consumer electronics in SA, Hisense has created over 1,000 direct jobs, in addition to supporting a network of over 25,000 more workers across the value chain.
Hisense products made in Atlantis have now been exported to over 10 countries across Africa. Post-Covid-19, the company has achieved a significant milestone by exporting South African-manufactured refrigerators to the UK in early 2024.
After walking through the Atlantis factory, Tau expressed his admiration for Hisense products. “We should aim to expand the industrial park to accommodate more suppliers. This expansion would foster industrial growth in SA, create more jobs, and enhance manufacturing capabilities, thereby contributing significantly to the local economy,” he said.
Hisense SA GM Vivi Liu said: “We are proud to welcome Minister Tau to our factory, where he witnessed first-hand the meaningful impact of our operations on job creation and economic growth. [This facility] serves as a testament to Hisense’s commitment to innovation and excellence in manufacturing, providing high-quality products while creating job opportunities for the local workforce.
"As a key player in the electronics sector, Hisense continues to explore ways to collaborate with the South African government to identify and maximise new growth opportunities."
This article was sponsored by Hisense.