Sci-Tech

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Summit connects investors and businesses, simplifying funding’s uphill climb

27 November 2024 - 13:14 By Kieno Kammies
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Navigating the intricate maze of business funding can be a daunting, time consuming task for entrepreneurs and investors.

Summit, a groundbreaking platform, seeks to change that by uniting businesses in need of capital, funders seeking investment opportunities, dealmakers facilitating connections and complementary services — all in one streamlined ecosystem.

By simplifying the traditionally laborious process of securing funding, Summit aims to make deal-making more efficient and less cumbersome. The platform leverages technology to reduce friction, expedite negotiations and foster meaningful partnerships between stakeholders.

This innovation not only saves time but also opens doors to opportunities that might otherwise remain inaccessible.

To explore how Summit is reshaping the investment landscape, Kieno Kammies sat down with Ben Dryden, one of the African entrepreneurs behind this innovative tool. Their conversation reveals the vision and impact of a platform poised to redefine how businesses and investors connect in today’s fast-paced economy.

TimesLIVE

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Samanjalo moves ash to cash

A local start-up is working to turn a liability into a valuable resource.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: SA edtech keeps global space dreams alive

South Africa’s MaxIQ, cofounded by Bjarke Gotfredsen, is inspiring a new wave of STEM engagement worldwide by providing students with space-grade ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Vault22 aims to transform financial wellness across Africa

Led by CEO Benito Mable, Vault22 aims to revolutionise how Africans engage with financial services, bringing unprecedented accessibility and ...
News
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Adbot’s AI-powered AdTech success

Innovate Africa’s Kieno Kammies speaks to CEO Michelle Geere about the company’s vision and its potential to drive job creation across Africa.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: tenacity can light up the continent

In Cape Town’s poorest neighbourhoods, Vincent Mosebe, without any electrical training, set out to provide power to those who needed it most.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid South Africa
  2. Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve ... South Africa
  3. About 96 undocumented children detained as part of illicit miners in ... South Africa
  4. Five years in jail for City Power contractors found guilty of corruption South Africa
  5. Mom ‘admits’ she lied about her son’s kidnapping South Africa

Latest Videos

Summit Unites Investors and Businesses, Simplifying Funding’s Uphill Climb
DBE Ministry update on matric exams