.
NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, Don Pettit and Nick Hague offered a glimpse of their festive space meal for Thanksgiving, including vacuum-packed smoked turkey, Brussels sprouts, and butternut squash.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | NASA astronauts gear up for a zero gravity Thanksgiving feast
.
NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, Don Pettit and Nick Hague offered a glimpse of their festive space meal for Thanksgiving, including vacuum-packed smoked turkey, Brussels sprouts, and butternut squash.
READ MORE:
Biden pardons turkeys during final Thanksgiving event, serves dinner on Staten Island
WATCH | Record 80 million set to travel for US Thanksgiving
American pie to die for
US holiday sales to grow at slowest pace since 2018
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos