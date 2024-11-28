Sci-Tech

WATCH | NASA astronauts gear up for a zero gravity Thanksgiving feast

28 November 2024 - 08:21 By Reuters
NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, Don Pettit and Nick Hague offered a glimpse of their festive space meal for Thanksgiving, including vacuum-packed smoked turkey, Brussels sprouts, and butternut squash.

