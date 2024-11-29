Sci-Tech

UN plastic treaty talks push for breakthrough as deadline looms

29 November 2024 - 08:45 By Joyce Lee
Climate activists in Busan, South Korea march to demand stronger global commitments to fight plastic waste at the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee in Busan on November 23 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Minwoo Park/File Photo

Negotiators at the fifth round of talks aimed at securing an international treaty to curb plastic pollution were striving on Friday to speed up sluggish proceedings and reach a deal by a December 1 deadline.

South Korea is hosting the fifth and final UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (Inc-5) meeting to agree to globally binding rules on plastics this week.

Until Thursday, several delegates from around 175 countries participating had expressed frustration about the slow pace of the talks amid disagreements over procedure, many proposals and some negotiations returning to ground covered in the past.

In an attempt to speed up the process, Inc chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso is holding informal meetings on Friday to try to tackle the most divisive issues.

The issues include curbing plastic products and chemicals of concern, managing the supply of primary polymers and a financial mechanism to help developing countries implement the treaty.

Petrochemical-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia strongly oppose efforts to target a cap on plastic production over the protests of countries that bear the brunt of plastic pollution, such as low- and middle-income nations.

While supporting an international treaty, the petrochemical industry has also been vocal in urging governments to avoid setting mandatory plastic production caps, and focus instead on solutions to reduce plastic waste, such as recycling.

The Inc plans an open a plenary session on Friday that will provide an indication of how close the talks have moved towards a treaty.

Reuters(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

