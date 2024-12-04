Sci-Tech

WATCH | A humanoid robot to help you around the house

04 December 2024 - 09:42 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Meet NEO, the AI-powered robot from 1X, designed for chores, companionship and remote telepresence.

As the race to integrate humanoid robots into daily life intensifies, NEO's creators aim to redefine home technology interaction.

READ MORE:

WATCH | These underwater AI robots could keep UK's turbines spinning

An AI-powered autonomous underwater robot, designed to adapt and respond to rough seas in real-time, is being developed in the UK to assist with the ...
News
1 week ago

Tesla will have humanoid robots for internal use in 2025, says Musk

Tesla will have humanoid robots in "low production" for the company's internal use next year, CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, months after he announced ...
Motoring
4 months ago

Carmaker Chery creates a humanoid robot to look after your children

Curvaceous Mornine will act as a salesperson, information provider and caregiver
Motoring
7 months ago

How AI will change project management

With faster responses to needs and demands, better utilisation of resources, improved control and performance, project-based organisations have the ...
Business Times
9 months ago

WATCH | World first: art by AI robot Ai-Da sells for $1.3 million at auction

An Alan Turing painting by a humanoid robot artist called Ai-Da has made history by selling for $1.32 million at Sotheby's, becoming the first such ...
News
3 weeks ago

BMW trials humanoid robots at US assembly plant

The self-propelled, two-legged robot is being tested in areas with unsafe or repetitive processes
Motoring
3 months ago

WATCH | Scottish students get up close with AI robot

Students in Scotland are getting the chance to go face-to-face with Ameca, a humanoid robot developed by UK-based Engineered Arts, in an initiative ...
News
4 months ago

WATCH | This robot likes to make fun of humans

Humanoid robot Captcha answered questions and teased attendees at an artificial intelligence summit in Geneva.
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged Ponzi mastermind Politics
  3. Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight news
  4. These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in November news
  5. Macua wants Mchunu held in contempt as zama zamas ask for ‘body bags’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial 04 December 2024
A humanoid robot to help you around the house | REUTERS