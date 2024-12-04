Meet NEO, the AI-powered robot from 1X, designed for chores, companionship and remote telepresence.
As the race to integrate humanoid robots into daily life intensifies, NEO's creators aim to redefine home technology interaction.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | A humanoid robot to help you around the house
Meet NEO, the AI-powered robot from 1X, designed for chores, companionship and remote telepresence.
As the race to integrate humanoid robots into daily life intensifies, NEO's creators aim to redefine home technology interaction.
READ MORE:
WATCH | These underwater AI robots could keep UK's turbines spinning
Tesla will have humanoid robots for internal use in 2025, says Musk
Carmaker Chery creates a humanoid robot to look after your children
How AI will change project management
WATCH | World first: art by AI robot Ai-Da sells for $1.3 million at auction
BMW trials humanoid robots at US assembly plant
WATCH | Scottish students get up close with AI robot
WATCH | This robot likes to make fun of humans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos