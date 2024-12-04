WATCH | Innovate Africa: High Schools need an urgent shake-up

With a youth unemployment rate surpassing 50%, South Africa can no longer afford to sugarcoat the dire circumstances its young population is in.
The need for urgent, transformative action in education has never been more critical, as traditional academic routes fail to equip students with the skills necessary for the modern workforce.
Across Africa, the challenge echoes loudly: the continent must future-proof its youth by enhancing skills that align with the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.
The youthful demographic presents immense potential, but only if education systems adapt swiftly to harness this advantage. Yet most private and government schools remain steadfastly committed to conventional academic pathways, seemingly oblivious to the shifting landscape.
In contrast, amazing interventions like the Sí Institute are breaking the mould. Kieno Kammies sat down with Sandra de Abreu to explore how Sí is innovating education — a compelling model for the continent to seize the future by the scruff of the neck.
