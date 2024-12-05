Sci-Tech

Australia urges greater internet user choice amid Google dominance, genAI

05 December 2024 - 06:40 By Sameer Manekar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
“While some consumers may find the generative AI search experience more useful and efficient, others may be concerned about the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated responses to search queries,” Commissioner Peter Crone said.
“While some consumers may find the generative AI search experience more useful and efficient, others may be concerned about the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated responses to search queries,” Commissioner Peter Crone said.
Image: Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Australia's competition watchdog said there was a need to revisit efforts to ensure greater choice for internet users, citing Google's dominant search engine market share and its competitors' failure to capitalise on the artificial intelligence boom.

A report by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said while the integration of generative AI tools into search engines is still nascent, Big Tech's deep pockets and dominant presence give it an upper hand.

The commission said it was concerned Google and Microsoft could integrate generative AI into their search offerings, including through commercial deals, which raises concerns about the accuracy and reliability of search queries.

“While some consumers may find the generative AI search experience more useful and efficient, others may be concerned about the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated responses to search queries,” commissioner Peter Crone said.

Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Australia has intensified the spotlight on the tech giants, which are mostly domiciled in the US. It was the first country to make social media platforms pay media outlets royalties for sharing their content.

Last month, it passed a law that banned social media for children aged under 16, and proposed a law earlier this week that could impose fines of up to A$50m (R584.17m) on tech giants if they suppress competition and prevent consumers from switching between services.

The Australian watchdog on Wednesday urged the use of service-specific codes that help prevent anticompetitive behaviour, address data advantages and allow consumers to switch between services freely.

These proposed measures have been agreed to in principle by the government, ACCC said, and it will close its enquiry by next March.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Australia nears social media ban for children after heated debate

Australia moved closer on Wednesday to banning social media for children under 16 after the parliament's lower house passed a bill even as Alphabet's ...
News
1 week ago

Black Friday | Online marketing costs jump in bidding war with Temu and Shein

Heavy online marketing spending by Temu and Shein is making it more costly for other retailers and brands to reach shoppers on Black Friday, ...
News
1 week ago

Google must divest Chrome to restore competition in online search, DOJ says

Alphabet's Google must sell its Chrome browser, share data and search results with competitors and take a range of other measures to end its monopoly ...
News
2 weeks ago

African voices get a boost from Google

Google goes all in on African language, AI and skills
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. 'I'm tired of our family name being tarnished,' says Longwe Twala's 'aunt' as ... South Africa
  3. Bank clients defrauded in minutes online South Africa
  4. Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight news
  5. Controversy erupts over Ice Tropez’s marketing to families in South Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, 03 December 2024
‘I was never a bad boy,’ - former Ajax Cape Town teen sensation Mkhanyiseli ...