US president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday tapped Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, selecting a billionaire private astronaut and business associate of Elon Musk to oversee an agency closely linked to the SpaceX founder's business.
Isaacman, CEO of payment processing company Shift4 Payments, has flown to space twice on SpaceX capsules in fully private missions arranged by his Polaris programme working with Musk and spending hundreds of millions of dollars as a key customer of SpaceX's nascent private astronaut business.
If confirmed by the Senate, Isaacman, who has no government or political experience, would oversee NASA's about $25bn (R451.26bn) budget. The agency's priority has been returning humans to the moon under its Artemis programme, an effort promoted by Trump during his first term that will lean heavily on SpaceX's Starship.
“Jared will drive NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in space science, technology and exploration,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
Trump's pick for NASA came months earlier than in past presidential transitions as Musk, SpaceX's CEO and founder as well as major donor to Trump's election campaign, has used his proximity to the president-elect to discuss missions to Mars and other space exploration matters that could boost SpaceX. Trump attended SpaceX's sixth Starship test launch in Texas last month.
Isaacman, 41, is expected to deepen the agency's strategy of depending on private companies for accessing space as a commercial service. This has posed an existential threat to NASA's space launch system rocket, a huge over-budget launch vehicle built by Boeing and Northrop Grumman and a crucial element of its Artemis programme alongside Starship.
Trump picks Musk ally Jared Isaacman to head NASA
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo
US president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday tapped Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, selecting a billionaire private astronaut and business associate of Elon Musk to oversee an agency closely linked to the SpaceX founder's business.
Isaacman, CEO of payment processing company Shift4 Payments, has flown to space twice on SpaceX capsules in fully private missions arranged by his Polaris programme working with Musk and spending hundreds of millions of dollars as a key customer of SpaceX's nascent private astronaut business.
If confirmed by the Senate, Isaacman, who has no government or political experience, would oversee NASA's about $25bn (R451.26bn) budget. The agency's priority has been returning humans to the moon under its Artemis programme, an effort promoted by Trump during his first term that will lean heavily on SpaceX's Starship.
“Jared will drive NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in space science, technology and exploration,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
Trump's pick for NASA came months earlier than in past presidential transitions as Musk, SpaceX's CEO and founder as well as major donor to Trump's election campaign, has used his proximity to the president-elect to discuss missions to Mars and other space exploration matters that could boost SpaceX. Trump attended SpaceX's sixth Starship test launch in Texas last month.
Isaacman, 41, is expected to deepen the agency's strategy of depending on private companies for accessing space as a commercial service. This has posed an existential threat to NASA's space launch system rocket, a huge over-budget launch vehicle built by Boeing and Northrop Grumman and a crucial element of its Artemis programme alongside Starship.
SA needs to play a nimble US game with Trump in power
WATCH | How diverse is Trump's proposed cabinet?
“Space holds unparalleled potential for breakthroughs in manufacturing, biotechnology, mining and perhaps even pathways to new sources of energy,” Isaacman said, adding he is “passionate about America leading the most incredible adventure in human history”.
Isaacman would also command the agency's aeronautics portfolio, which has been funding green aviation concepts, and a sprawling space science unit that in some areas has faced layoffs and budget cuts under Democratic President Joe Biden.
NASA's past two appointed administrators were former politicians. Trump's first NASA chief, former Oklahoma congressman Jim Bridenstine, launched the Artemis programme and persuaded Congress to increase the agency's budget to fund it. Biden appointed former US Senator Bill Nelson of Florida to run NASA.
Dozens of space industry veterans and lobbyists had recommended candidates for NASA chief, including SpaceX's Kathy Lueders, who has overseen the company's Starship operation in Texas, and California Republican Representative Mike Garcia, who lost re-election last month, according to five people close to the nomination effort.
Isaacman in September was one of four crew members to conduct the first private spacewalk in orbit, using new SpaceX-built spacesuits in a novel mission he helped bankroll.
Reuters
MORE:
WATCH | Nasa astronauts gear up for a zero-gravity Thanksgiving feast
Chinese rover helps find evidence of ancient Martian shoreline
US start-up Axiom Space explores using Indian rockets for mission
WATCH | Nasa mission to probe if Jupiter's icy moon could harbour life
Moon race, private competition in focus as space powers gather in Milan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos