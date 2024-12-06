Every week seems to bring a new report about where “forever chemicals” have been found: in soil, drinking water, our bodies and marine animals.
Their proper scientific name is perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). But they’re more commonly called “forever chemicals” — because once they’re in an environment, they almost never break down. These chemicals are harmful in many ways: they kill fish, disrupt plant growth and can make humans very ill.
In a new study, water and chemical researchers Patrick Ssebugere, Ashirafu Miiro and Oghenekaro Nelson Odume examined existing research from various African countries to identify the continent’s forever chemical hotspots. They told The Conversation Africa what they’d learnt.
How prevalent is the problem of 'forever chemicals' in Africa, according to your research?
It’s clear from our findings that forever chemical contamination, while underreported compared with industrialised countries, is a widespread, pressing environmental issue on the continent.
Our study identifies PFAS contamination in 11 African countries: South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, Mali and Tunisia. South Africa recorded some of the highest levels. These countries are based on the scientific papers examined. It is highly likely that these chemicals are in other countries but remain unreported.
‘Forever chemicals’ pollute African waters: Lake Victoria, SA’s Vaal and Kenya’s Nairobi rivers are hotspots
Image: DEAAN VIVIER
Every week seems to bring a new report about where “forever chemicals” have been found: in soil, drinking water, our bodies and marine animals.
Their proper scientific name is perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). But they’re more commonly called “forever chemicals” — because once they’re in an environment, they almost never break down. These chemicals are harmful in many ways: they kill fish, disrupt plant growth and can make humans very ill.
In a new study, water and chemical researchers Patrick Ssebugere, Ashirafu Miiro and Oghenekaro Nelson Odume examined existing research from various African countries to identify the continent’s forever chemical hotspots. They told The Conversation Africa what they’d learnt.
How prevalent is the problem of 'forever chemicals' in Africa, according to your research?
It’s clear from our findings that forever chemical contamination, while underreported compared with industrialised countries, is a widespread, pressing environmental issue on the continent.
Our study identifies PFAS contamination in 11 African countries: South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, Mali and Tunisia. South Africa recorded some of the highest levels. These countries are based on the scientific papers examined. It is highly likely that these chemicals are in other countries but remain unreported.
Low level of Vaal Dam ‘no cause for panic’
The EU has a list of proposed PFAS thresholds for sensitive environments such as rivers, lakes and wetlands. Some regions in the countries in our study exceed those thresholds.
What are the hotspots?
Industrial effluent outfalls and commercial agriculture are two of the main drivers of PFAS contamination. Wastewater treatment plants are another major culprit. Many plants in the countries in our study use outdated technology and are not sufficiently regulated. This allows PFAS-laden effluent to flow into aquatic ecosystems.
One of the hotspots we identified was South Africa’s Vaal River, where industrial effluents were contributing to contamination. Another was Kenya’s Nairobi River. Urbanisation and industrial runoff are driving high PFAS levels in this important body of water.
Perhaps the most worrying example is Lake Victoria. It is Africa’s largest lake and feeds the Nile River, which spans 11 countries and supports more than 300-million people.
Why is this a problem?
PFAS are called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down easily in the environment. They accumulate in organisms over time, moving up the food chain. For humans, this means exposure through fish or water sources, increasing risks of kidney disease, reproductive disorders, miscarriages and developmental issues in children.
Magalies Water implements demand management amid low dam levels and poor raw water quality
Ecosystems are also affected by these chemicals, which affect aquatic biodiversity and food webs.
What can be done about it?
There are several ways to address PFAS contamination:
This article was first published in The Conversation.
The authors:
READ MORE:
UN plastic treaty talks push for breakthrough as deadline looms
eThekwini reopens more beaches as festive season kicks off
Toxic smog persists over India’s north, Delhi pollution remains severe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos