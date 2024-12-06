Sci-Tech

New York museum unveils ‘Apex’, an almost complete Stegosaurus

06 December 2024 - 07:16 By Aleksandra Michalska
A Stegosaurus fossil nicknamed 'Apex' is unveiled to the media at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on December 5 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The American Museum of Natural History revealed the identity of its latest resident on Thursday, “Apex,” one of the most complete specimens ever discovered of the plant-eating dinosaur Stegosaurus, known for the upright plates on its back and a spiky tail.

To excited gasps from an audience of schoolchildren, the museum pulled back a curtain to reveal the 3.4m tall, 6m long skeleton of the Jurassic Period dinosaur.

“People are excited about this fossil because Stegosaurus is an iconic dinosaur,” said the museum's dinosaur curator Roger Benson.

Stegosaurus walked on four legs and lived in North America around 150-million years ago during the Jurassic Period. Its fossils were first discovered in the 1870s.

“Though it was a herbivore, Stegosaurus wasn't like a cow or a sheep,” Benson said.

“It's a herbivore that could look after itself. It has wicked spikes on its tail. It has plates along its back.”

These would have been useful as protection against meat-eating dinosaurs such as Allosaurus.

The Stegosaurus fossil was found in Colorado and fetched a record $44.6m (R804m) at a Sotheby's auction in July. The buyer has loaned it to the New York museum, one of the leading natural history museums in the US.

Benson said: “Everyone has their own favourite dinosaur, but Stegosaurus is up there in the top five. It's hard not to get excited about a complete, large individual of the animal.”

Reuters

The Stegosaurus skeleton is 3.4m tall and 6m long.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Stegosaurus walked on four legs and lived in North America around 150-million years ago during the Jurassic Period.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Stegosaurus fossils were first discovered in the 1870s.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children stand next to the Stegosaurus fossil at the American Museum of Natural History on December 5 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Stegosaurus fossil fetched a record $44.6m at a Sotheby's auction in July.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

