Sci-Tech

Google asks FTC to break up Microsoft’s cloud deal with OpenAI, The Information says

11 December 2024 - 12:49 By Shivani Tanna
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tech companies that compete with Microsoft in renting out cloud servers, such as Google and Amazon, also want to host OpenAI's models so their cloud customers don't need to access Microsoft servers to get access to the startup's technology. File photo.
Tech companies that compete with Microsoft in renting out cloud servers, such as Google and Amazon, also want to host OpenAI's models so their cloud customers don't need to access Microsoft servers to get access to the startup's technology. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Google has asked the US government to break up Microsoft's exclusive agreement to host OpenAI's technology on its cloud servers, The Information reported on Tuesday.

The conversation happened after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asked Google about Microsoft's business practices as part of a broader investigation, the report said, citing a person directly involved in the discussion.

Tech companies that compete with Microsoft in renting out cloud servers, such as Google and Amazon, also want to host OpenAI's models so their cloud customers don't need to access Microsoft servers to get access to the start-up's technology, the report said.

According to the report, companies that purchase ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's technology through Microsoft may have to face additional charges if they don't use Microsoft servers to run their operations.

Google and other competitors have highlighted the new costs will harm customers, the report said.

Google declined to comment on The Information report, while Microsoft, OpenAI and the FTC did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Australia urges greater internet user choice amid Google dominance, genAI

Australia's competition watchdog said there was a need to revisit efforts to ensure greater choice for internet users, citing Google's dominant ...
News
6 days ago

Cloud Summit shows off Huawei’s roots in SA economy

Days after the US commerce department signalled its intention to tighten a ban on American technology being used by Huawei, the Chinese tech giant ...
Business Times
1 month ago

California governor Newsom vetoes contentious AI safety bill

California governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday vetoed a hotly contested artificial intelligence safety bill after the tech industry raised objections, ...
News
2 months ago

Cyberspace opens as the multicloud era dawns

The most dramatic moment of last week’s Oracle CloudWord in Las Vegas occurred during company founder, chairman and chief technology officer Larry ...
Business Times
2 months ago

EXPLAINER | How dependent is China on US artificial intelligence technology?

The Biden administration plans to put guardrails on US-developed artificial intelligence models that power popular chatbots like ChatGPT to safeguard ...
News
7 months ago

Tech giants place their bets on the AI chip

New PCs feature built-in buttons to new neural processing units in a bid to get more sold
Business Times
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners South Africa
  2. Senzo Meyiwa murder trial defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu has died South Africa
  3. Home affairs offices to stay open two hours longer for next two weeks South Africa
  4. ‘Kidnappers gave me alcohol, forced me down the shaft at gunpoint’ South Africa
  5. Unisa reappoints vice-chancellor Prof LenkaBula for another term South Africa

Latest Videos

uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary
Will coach Miguel Cardoso get Sundowns firing on all cylinders again?