Google has asked the US government to break up Microsoft's exclusive agreement to host OpenAI's technology on its cloud servers, The Information reported on Tuesday.
The conversation happened after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asked Google about Microsoft's business practices as part of a broader investigation, the report said, citing a person directly involved in the discussion.
Tech companies that compete with Microsoft in renting out cloud servers, such as Google and Amazon, also want to host OpenAI's models so their cloud customers don't need to access Microsoft servers to get access to the start-up's technology, the report said.
According to the report, companies that purchase ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's technology through Microsoft may have to face additional charges if they don't use Microsoft servers to run their operations.
Google and other competitors have highlighted the new costs will harm customers, the report said.
Google declined to comment on The Information report, while Microsoft, OpenAI and the FTC did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Reuters
Google asks FTC to break up Microsoft’s cloud deal with OpenAI, The Information says
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Google has asked the US government to break up Microsoft's exclusive agreement to host OpenAI's technology on its cloud servers, The Information reported on Tuesday.
The conversation happened after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asked Google about Microsoft's business practices as part of a broader investigation, the report said, citing a person directly involved in the discussion.
Tech companies that compete with Microsoft in renting out cloud servers, such as Google and Amazon, also want to host OpenAI's models so their cloud customers don't need to access Microsoft servers to get access to the start-up's technology, the report said.
According to the report, companies that purchase ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's technology through Microsoft may have to face additional charges if they don't use Microsoft servers to run their operations.
Google and other competitors have highlighted the new costs will harm customers, the report said.
Google declined to comment on The Information report, while Microsoft, OpenAI and the FTC did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Australia urges greater internet user choice amid Google dominance, genAI
Cloud Summit shows off Huawei’s roots in SA economy
California governor Newsom vetoes contentious AI safety bill
Cyberspace opens as the multicloud era dawns
EXPLAINER | How dependent is China on US artificial intelligence technology?
Tech giants place their bets on the AI chip
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos