“Solar is critical to meeting America's growing need for electricity and providing power for manufacturing, data centres, cryptocurrency and AI,” SEIA CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said.
“This is a roadmap for the Trump administration and Congress to capitalise on strong federal solar and storage policies and achieve their vision of a dominant American energy sector.”
The document did not mention climate change or the IRA. The association did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the report.
In the policy agenda it released in 2020 before Biden's inauguration, the association advocated for a price on carbon and mentioned climate change several times.
Biden's administration viewed solar energy as critical to decarbonising the power sector to fight global warming.
The SEIA also did not directly mention tariffs, something it had asked the Biden administration to reduce.
The trade group has long opposed trade tariffs that raise costs for solar installers, but Trump has pledged to use them aggressively as part of his economic agenda.
The SEIA noted that US solar capacity grew 128% during Trump's first term in office.
Some priorities have not changed, including calls for increased solar development on public lands, improved grid access and more support for domestic manufacturing.
Reuters
US solar industry downplays climate in strategy for Trump era
Image: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Reuters
