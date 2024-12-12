Africa is often called the final frontier for fintech growth, and for good reason. Despite the rapid adoption of mobile money in recent years, the vast majority of payments across the continent are still made in cash.
For global fintechs and payment giants such as Visa, this represents a tremendous opportunity to transform how Africans transact, while also unlocking massive untapped markets. In a bold move underscoring its commitment to this vision, Visa recently announced plans to invest $1bn (R17.64bn) in Africa by 2027.
The goal? To drive the growth of fintech ecosystems, expand access to digital payments, and support innovation across the continent. But how will Visa spend this significant investment? What strategies are in place to ensure that the funds translate into meaningful change for Africa’s diverse markets?
To answer these questions, Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies sat down with Meagan Rabe, Visa’s senior director for sub-Saharan Africa fintech, and James Ashton-Smith, head of Visa’s Accelerator programme for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Visa’s $1bn bet on Africa — how will it be spent?
Africa is often called the final frontier for fintech growth, and for good reason. Despite the rapid adoption of mobile money in recent years, the vast majority of payments across the continent are still made in cash.
For global fintechs and payment giants such as Visa, this represents a tremendous opportunity to transform how Africans transact, while also unlocking massive untapped markets. In a bold move underscoring its commitment to this vision, Visa recently announced plans to invest $1bn (R17.64bn) in Africa by 2027.
The goal? To drive the growth of fintech ecosystems, expand access to digital payments, and support innovation across the continent. But how will Visa spend this significant investment? What strategies are in place to ensure that the funds translate into meaningful change for Africa’s diverse markets?
To answer these questions, Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies sat down with Meagan Rabe, Visa’s senior director for sub-Saharan Africa fintech, and James Ashton-Smith, head of Visa’s Accelerator programme for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.
TimesLIVE
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | Innovate Africa: High Schools need an urgent shake-up
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Summit connects investors and businesses, simplifying funding’s uphill climb
WATCH | Innovate Africa: SA edtech keeps global space dreams alive
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Vault22 aims to transform financial wellness across Africa
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Adbot’s AI-powered AdTech success
WATCH | Innovate Africa: tenacity can light up the continent
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Step aside venture capital lawyers, meet Clara
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos