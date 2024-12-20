Google vs Russia: Complaint lodged with American SEC
20 December 2024 - 09:00
While the attachment of Google's trademarks in South Africa is the first real consequence the internet giant has suffered in its court battles against various Russian applicants - among them the Russian Orthodox Church and Russia Today - the applicants have now gone one step further by lodging a complaint against Google with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)...
