Sci-Tech

WATCH | Robots that made headlines in 2024

01 January 2025 - 12:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

From researchers teaching a robot to use a jetpack, to a six-legged robot “guide dog” that uses AI to help visually-impaired people, these are some of the robots that made headlines in 2024. 

READ MORE:

Pepper the robot just wants to help spice up our lives, really

Pepper the robot might have human-like features, speak like a person and dance better than most people, but it promises it is not here to replace us
News
6 years ago

SA designer Haroun Hansrot to kit out fashion-forward humanoid Sophia

International chef Gordon Ramsay is perhaps the most famous human to have donned a creation by Durban designer Haroun Hansrot.
Lifestyle
5 years ago

2022: Prepare for a brave new metaworld

Bots that turn Dante into their own poetry and avatars that misbehave. Nadine Dreyer and Sue de Groot look at what to expect in 2022 and beyond
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

AI — it's open season on humanity

Everything is now programmed into an algorithm that's rapidly evolving past anything you thought you knew
Lifestyle
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Alcohol sales banned in Joburg CBD after 6pm on New Year's Eve South Africa
  2. R2,500 fine for fireworks noncompliance, Durban metro warns South Africa
  3. Four-year-old 'ignored' by Santa in East London gets a surprise visitor South Africa
  4. 13 dead, including family on their way to a wedding and policeman in two KZN ... South Africa
  5. Tourists shun Mozambique as British government issues travel warning Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: New Orleans Car Accident: Multiple Feared Dead in Bourbon Street Crash | ...
These robots made headlines in 2024 | REUTERS