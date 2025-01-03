Sci-Tech

WATCH | Apple to pay $95m to settle suit saying Siri snooped on users

03 January 2025 - 08:00 By Reuters
Apple has agreed to pay $95m (R1.78bn) in cash to settle a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that its voice-activated Siri assistant violated users' privacy.

