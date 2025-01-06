Sci-Tech

Space industry funding in India falls 55% in 2024, data shows

06 January 2025 - 10:55 By Reuters
Arun Haryani, an enthusiast with his body painted in tri-colours reacts as he holds up a model of LVM3 M4 which was used in launching of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the eve of its moon landing, in Ahmedabad, India, August 22, 2023. India’s space industry has gained global attention with the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the Aditya-L1 solar probe launch. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave

Funding in India’s space sector, a key part of the country’s ambitions to become a global superpower, plummeted by 55% in 2024 to $59.1m (R1.10bn) from $130.2m (R2.43bn) the previous year, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

The drop, which came amid a global 20% decline in space sector investment, marks the first fall in at least five years. Globally, space companies raised about $28bn (R523.22bn) over the last five years, while their Indian counterparts secured approximately $354m (R6.61bn) in the same period, Tracxn data showed.

India’s space industry has gained global attention with the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the Aditya-L1 solar probe launch. Its private space sector growth is increasingly seen as crucial for achieving the long-term goal a $44bn (R822.20bn) private space economy.

The government has sought to stimulate the sector by approving a 10-billion rupee (R2.22bn) fund in October 2024 to support space startups and setting plans to expand India’s share of the global commercial space market by 2033.

