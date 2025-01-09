Sci-Tech

Netherlands secures Nvidia's supply for possible AI-facility

09 January 2025 - 10:19 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Dutch government says it has reached a deal with Nvidia for the supply of hardware and technological knowledge for a possible AI facility. File photo.
The Dutch government says it has reached a deal with Nvidia for the supply of hardware and technological knowledge for a possible AI facility. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Dutch government said on Thursday it had reached a deal with Nvidia for the supply of hardware and technological knowledge for a possible artificial intelligence (AI) facility.

The Netherlands aims to build a facility where an AI "supercomputer" can contribute to research and development, as part of broader EU projects to strengthen Europe's digital economy.

Last year the Dutch government set aside 204.5m (R3.99bn) for investments in AI, while it also aims to use European subsidies.

Economy minister Dirk Beljaarts said chances of realising the project were increased significantly through the agreement with Nvidia, without giving specific details.

"Competition is fierce, the whole world is after this technology," the minister said after a meeting with Nvidia in Silicon Valley.

"This deal brings building a Dutch AI facility a lot closer."

MORE:

Nvidia chips will teach cars how to drive themselves

AI to better train robots and cars and new gaming chips dominated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's keynote speech at the CES 2025 conference on Monday as ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Now you can have a human-like chat with your all-knowing Mercedes

AI-enhanced MBUX voice assistant provides answers to questions in a conversational style
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Robots that made headlines in 2024

From researchers teaching a robot to use a jetpack, to a six-legged robot 'guide dog' that uses AI to help visually-impaired people, these are some ...
News
1 week ago

Nvidia steps up hiring in China to focus on AI-driven cars: Bloomberg

Nvidia has added about 200 people in China this year to enhance its research capabilities and focus on new autonomous driving technologies, Bloomberg ...
Motoring
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Grandson has stripped Mandela's house of its dignity' South Africa
  2. Lichtenburg under lockdown as frustrated residents say they've been without ... South Africa
  3. Five arrested for Joburg hijacking, including alleged Mandela grandson South Africa
  4. Umhlanga beaches safe again after investigation into mysterious objects South Africa
  5. WATCH | Bheki Cele shows off dance moves with his wife South Africa

Latest Videos

Memorial service of Professor Sibusiso Bengu
Deadly Los Angeles wildfires rage out of control | REUTERS