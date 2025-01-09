Sci-Tech

Novo Nordisk expands AI partnership with Valo Health for development of obesity drugs

09 January 2025 - 10:28 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Last month Novo's drug candidate, CagriSema, showed weight loss below expectations during a trial, dealing a blow to the company's plans to soon introduce a successor to Wegovy, its popular weight-loss drug. File photo.
Last month Novo's drug candidate, CagriSema, showed weight loss below expectations during a trial, dealing a blow to the company's plans to soon introduce a successor to Wegovy, its popular weight-loss drug. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Victoria Klesty/Illustration

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk and US tech firm Valo Health said on Wednesday they were expanding their 2023 agreement to develop new treatments for cardiometabolic diseases using human data and artificial intelligence (AI).

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Last month Novo's drug candidate, CagriSema, showed weight loss below expectations during a trial, dealing a blow to the company's plans to soon introduce a successor to Wegovy, its popular weight-loss drug.

Novo is trying to develop a weight-loss treatment more powerful than Eli Lilly's rival Zepbound.

Both Novo and Lilly are also testing their blockbuster obesity drugs for a range of conditions as they race to show that they have other health benefits.

Aspen seeking registration of weight-loss drug

Used as a diabetes medication, tirzepatide cannot be promoted as an aid to weight loss without getting approval
Business
2 weeks ago

Analysts estimate the obesity drug market would be worth $150bn (R2.84-trillion) in the next decade.

CONTEXT

Novo and Valo originally partnered in September 2023 in an agreement to develop up to 11 drugs.

With the expanded agreement, Novo will collaborate with Valo to discover and develop up to 20 new treatments for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

BY THE NUMBERS

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Valo is entitled to receive near-term payments totalling up to $190m (R3.60bn) and milestone payments of about $4.6bn (R87.13bn).

In the original agreement, Valo was eligible to receive up to $2.7bn (R51.14bn) in milestone payments.

READ MORE:

Netherlands secures Nvidia's supply for possible AI-facility

The Dutch government said on Thursday it had reached a deal with Nvidia for the supply of hardware and technological knowledge for a possible ...
News
5 hours ago

SA medicines regulator sounds warning on fake Ozempic

Sahpra has identified websites offering illegal sales of products that claim to be versions of Ozempic and Mounjaro
News
1 month ago

Novo's older obesity drug shows biological effect on Alzheimer's patients in small trial

Data from a small clinical trial published on Tuesday showed that a drug from the GLP-1 receptor agonist class known for weight loss slowed the loss ...
News
5 months ago

What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

Eli Lilly's blockbuster diabetes drug Mounjaro and weight-loss therapy Zepbound, as well as Novo Nordisk's rival medicines Ozempic and Wegovy, are ...
News
6 months ago

Ozempic: how weight-loss drug turns women into baby-making machines

While the drug has received praise, using it comes with risks, experts warn
Lifestyle
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Grandson has stripped Mandela's house of its dignity' South Africa
  2. Lichtenburg under lockdown as frustrated residents say they've been without ... South Africa
  3. Five arrested for Joburg hijacking, including alleged Mandela grandson South Africa
  4. Umhlanga beaches safe again after investigation into mysterious objects South Africa
  5. WATCH | Bheki Cele shows off dance moves with his wife South Africa

Latest Videos

Memorial service of Professor Sibusiso Bengu
Deadly Los Angeles wildfires rage out of control | REUTERS