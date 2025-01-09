Analysts estimate the obesity drug market would be worth $150bn (R2.84-trillion) in the next decade.
Novo Nordisk expands AI partnership with Valo Health for development of obesity drugs
Image: REUTERS/Victoria Klesty/Illustration
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk and US tech firm Valo Health said on Wednesday they were expanding their 2023 agreement to develop new treatments for cardiometabolic diseases using human data and artificial intelligence (AI).
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT
Last month Novo's drug candidate, CagriSema, showed weight loss below expectations during a trial, dealing a blow to the company's plans to soon introduce a successor to Wegovy, its popular weight-loss drug.
Novo is trying to develop a weight-loss treatment more powerful than Eli Lilly's rival Zepbound.
Both Novo and Lilly are also testing their blockbuster obesity drugs for a range of conditions as they race to show that they have other health benefits.
Aspen seeking registration of weight-loss drug
