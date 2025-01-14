Sci-Tech

China mulls potential sale of TikTok US to Musk, Bloomberg News reports

14 January 2025 - 09:56 By Reuters
China's government has a "golden share" in ByteDance, which several members of Congress have said gives the government power over Tiktok. File image.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Chinese officials are in preliminary talks about a potential option to sell TikTok's operations in the US to billionaire Elon Musk, should the short-video app be unable to avoid an impending ban, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Beijing officials prefer that TikTok remains under the control of parent Bytedance, the report said, citing sources.

TikTok's US operations could either be sold through a competitive process or an arrangement by the government, the report said, suggesting that the future of the app is no longer solely in ByteDance's control.

China's government has a "golden share" in ByteDance, which several members of Congress have said gives the government power over Tiktok.

Under one scenario, Musk's social media platform X would take control of TikTok US and run the business together, the report said. Officials have yet to reach a consensus about how to proceed, according to Bloomberg News.

"We can't be expected to comment on pure fiction," a TikTok spokesperson said, responding to the report.

It remains unclear how much ByteDance is aware of the discussions, or of Musk and TikTok's involvement, and there is no information on whether ByteDance, TikTok and Musk have engaged in any talks regarding a possible deal.

TikTok has previously said that the government's stake "has no bearing on ByteDance's global operations outside of China, including TikTok."

Elon Musk, X, and China's Cyberspace and Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the Supreme Court seemed inclined to uphold a law that would force a sale or ban TikTok in the US by January 19, over national security concerns about China.

Reuters

READ MORE:

TikTok warns of broader consequences if US Supreme Court allows ban

The lawyer for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance offered a warning during Supreme Court arguments over a law that would compel the sale ...
News
1 day ago

Trump asks Supreme Court to pause law that could ban TikTok

The law would require TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the platform to an American company or face a ban.
News
2 weeks ago

EXPLAINER | What happens now that US TikTok bill has been passed?

The US Senate on Tuesday passed legislation giving TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, about nine months to divest the US assets of the short-video ...
News
8 months ago
