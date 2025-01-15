Sci-Tech

Indonesia to push social media protections ahead of age-limit law

15 January 2025 - 10:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Indonesia's communications minister Meutya Hafid says the government plans to issue a regulation to set a minimum age for social media users. File photo.
Indonesia's communications minister Meutya Hafid says the government plans to issue a regulation to set a minimum age for social media users. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Indonesia will impose interim child protection guidelines on social media companies while the government carves out a law to set a minimum age for users of the platforms, a senior communications ministry official said on Wednesday.

On Monday communications minister Meutya Hafid said the government planned to issue a regulation to set a minimum age for social media users, after discussing the proposal to protect children online with President Prabowo Subianto.

The plan follows Australia's decision to ban children under 16 from accessing social media, with fines for tech giants from Instagram and Facebook owner Meta to TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, if they failed to prevent children from accessing their platforms.

"What the minister means is that the government is headed for the direction of a stronger regulation on age limit, which is through the formation of a law," Alexander Sabar, a senior official at the communications and digital ministry, told Reuters.

In the meantime, the government will issue a regulation for digital platforms, including social media companies, to adhere to child protection guidelines, he said, without providing details.

Big tech says Australia 'rushed' social media ban for youths under 16

Big Tech corporations on Friday hit out at a landmark Australian law that bans youths under the age of 16 from accessing social media, saying the law ...
News
1 month ago

"The emphasis for the government regulation is child protection — how they are protected from physical, mental, or moral perils," he said, adding the regulation would not totally limit children's access to social media.

Meta and TikTok did not respond to requests for comment.

Nurmayanti, a 46-year-old mother of three who goes by one name, said she agreed with the plan to curtail social media content, particularly content promoting pornography or discrimination.

"They now can freely open social media so that is concerning to us as parents," she said, adding the law must be strict and clear.

However, Anis Hidayah, a commissioner at Indonesia's main human rights body, said limiting the internet for children was important but the government must be careful to not curb their right to information.

Nearly 50% of children under 12 in tech-savvy Indonesia use the internet with some respondents of that age group using Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, according to a survey by the Indonesia internet service providers' association.

READ MORE:

TOM EATON | Musk and Zuckerberg stoke the flames while Rome 2.0 burns

Two men now control the moods and therefore the minds of infinitely more human beings than any Roman emperor could have dreamed possible
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Brazil judge says Big Tech must comply with local laws to keep operating

Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes, who last year had led the Supreme Court decision that temporarily suspended social media platform X in the ...
News
6 days ago

Australia's world-first social media ban for children under 16 attracts mixed reaction

The law forces tech giants from Instagram and Facebook owner Meta Platforms to TikTok to stop minors from logging in or face fines of up to A$49.5m ...
News
1 month ago

Australia proposes 'world-leading' ban on social media for children under 16

The Australian government will legislate for a ban on social media for children under 16, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday, in what ...
News
2 months ago

TikTok sued by 13 states and DC, accused of harming younger users

TikTok faces new lawsuits filed by 13 US states and the District of Columbia on Tuesday, accusing the popular social media platform of harming and ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in Stilfontein mine rescue operation South Africa
  2. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  3. Big fuel price hikes expected in February news
  4. We are ready for a single exam, say Lesufi and education MEC Chiloane Politics
  5. ‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan's army recaptures strategic city in possible turning point | REUTERS
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge Day 3 | 15 ...