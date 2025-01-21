Sci-Tech

SA’s most difficult Wordle of the year revealed

21 January 2025 - 06:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Wordle is a word game played on cellphones and tablets. File image
Wordle is a word game played on cellphones and tablets. File image
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

South Africa's hardest Wordle puzzle of the year was “North” on January 21 2024.

This is according to an analysis of Google search data by Unscramblerer.com.

The hardest Wordle puzzles of 2024 for each province are: Western Cape 16,129 North January 21; North West 1,774 North January 21; Northern Cape 1,290 North January 21; Eastern Cape 8,871 Twist November 24; KwaZulu-Natal 7,581 Brawn December 22; Gauteng 6,774 Decal May 5; Free State 3,387 Sandy October 27; Mpumalanga 3,065 Hitch May 19; and Limpopo 1,129 Grasp March 10.

Everdeen Mason, editorial director of New York Times Games, recently revealed 5.3-billion Wordle puzzles were played around the world in 2024.

Like Gautengers, the UK’s players also found their hardest Wordle puzzle of the year to be “Decal” on May .

Unscramblerer.com said players like to solve Wordle puzzles themselves.

Wordle players in SA have a clear preference for trying to solve the puzzle themselves as “Wordle hint” has 50,000 monthly searches while “Wordle Solver” has only 1,000 monthly searches.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Those are fighting words

Wordle fans tend, I think, to be a bit more pedantic than the average man in the street, writes Sue de Groot
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Banning phones in the classroom is not the answer to an age-old anxiety

Some concerns are legitimate, but think of the upside
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Let the children play – with their minds

Parents, whatever you do, do not — I repeat do not — curb your children’s enthusiasm for online gaming.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

How to use esports skills at work

Electronic sports, or esports, encompass competitive video gaming and are about much more than a group of teenagers playing computer games; they can ...
Business Times
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo South Africa
  2. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa
  3. TikTok user under fire for force-feeding 'beer' to a fish South Africa
  4. Renowned actress's son accused of 'raping' girlfriend released on R1,000 bail South Africa
  5. Gogo Maweni appears in court for assault South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 21 January 2025
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge | 21 January ...