Behind $500bn AI data centre plan, US startups jockey with tech giants
This week's announcement by US President Donald Trump of a massive private sector investment to build more AI data centres casts a spotlight on a relatively small and nimble class of cloud computing firms positioned to play a bigger role in the tech sector.
On Tuesday Trump said ChatGPT creator OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle and others will pour up to $500bn (R9.2bn) in private capital into a joint venture called Stargate, which he said will build data centres and create more than 100,000 jobs in the US. One goal of the project, said Trump, is to keep the US ahead of China in the race for supremacy in artificial intelligence.
Missing from the announcement was San Francisco-based start-up Crusoe, which was tapped by Oracle to build the first data centre for Stargate, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. To move more quickly and keep down capital expenditures, Oracle contracted out its development to Crusoe and engaged OpenAI in talks to be a customer, one source said.
Oracle did not respond to a request for comment. Tech news website The Information last year reported Oracle had contracted Crusoe to build a data centre in Abilene, Texas, for OpenAI.
Crusoe is among a crop of newer companies — which according to chip research firm SemiAnalysis also includes CoreWeave, Nebius Group and Lambda — that are building cloud computing offerings specifically for the needs of AI companies. They usually accomplish this by amassing huge troves of Nvidia chips linked for specific kinds of AI work.
In Silicon Valley the firms are known as “neoclouds” because their AI focus sets them apart from cloud giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet's Google and Amazon Web Services (AWS), all of which serve general corporate customers and their own parent companies.
“This is a potential wake-up call that smaller companies can move faster,” said Robert Brooks IV, vice-president of revenue at Lambda, referring to the Stargate plan.
“When AWS and [Google Cloud Platform] build the data centre, they think about all the extracurriculars unrelated to AI.”
Lambda has not disclosed any involvement in the Stargate project.
The neocloud companies are also routes to market for Nvidia to sell chips to developers. Microsoft, AWS and Google all offer Nvidia chips but also have their own proprietary AI chips that compete against Nvidia's chips.
Oracle and the neoclouds, by contrast, have tended to work closely with Nvidia rather than offer their own alternative chips.
“It feels like [Nvidia] got another big purchaser,” said Stacy Rasgon, an analyst at Bernstein who follows the semiconductor industry.
“These are not players that look like they're building their own chips at this point.”
