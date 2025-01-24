Sci-Tech

Microsoft to train 1-million South Africans on AI skills

24 January 2025 - 09:00 By Nqobile Dludla
Microsoft's AI national skilling initiative targets a broad audience, and in South Africa it will prioritise all sectors from companies to government and the youth.
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/ File photo

Microsoft aims to provide 1-million people in South Africa with artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity training opportunities by 2026, Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa, said on Thursday.

Microsoft's AI national skilling initiative targets a broad audience, and in South Africa it will prioritise all sectors from companies to government and the youth, Barnard said at the company's "AI Tour" in Johannesburg.

She did not disclose the investment figure for the initiative.

"By providing skilling opportunities and access to industry recognised certifications, our youth will be well positioned to compete on the global stage," Barnard said.

Microsoft, the first global "hyperscale" public cloud provider to build data centres in South Africa, has trained 4-million Africans in the past five years and has committed to train 30-million Africans in the next five years.

