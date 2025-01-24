Sci-Tech

Trump waves off criticism from Musk on AI announcement

24 January 2025 - 08:43 By Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Donald Trump adviser wondered whether the Stargate artificial intelligence project would lead to a split between the US president and Donald Musk, who is leading Trump's government efficiency project. File photo.
A Donald Trump adviser wondered whether the Stargate artificial intelligence project would lead to a split between the US president and Donald Musk, who is leading Trump's government efficiency project. File photo.
Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday dismissed criticism from close ally Elon Musk about a $500bn (R9.2bn) artificial intelligence project Trump announced with great fanfare at the White House earlier this week.

On Tuesday Trump announced ChatGPT's creator OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle are planning a joint venture called Stargate which he said will build data centres and create more than 100,000 jobs in the US.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Oracle chair Larry Ellison joined Trump at the White House for the launch.

Musk, the Tesla CEO and the world's richest man who has become a close adviser to Trump, is a rival of Altman and is in an ongoing lawsuit with OpenAI.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Musk doubted the group can put together the funding for the project.

“They don’t have the money,” Musk said.

Happiness spikes in US on Trump's inauguration day but drops in SA

The GNH.today index, which measures real-time happiness levels in countries, observed an increase on the day of US President Donald Trump’s ...
News
1 day ago

"SoftBank has well under $10bn (R184.2bn) secured. I have that on good authority.”

Trump, taking questions from reporters at the White House on Thursday, was asked if Musk's criticism of the AI deal bothered him.

"It doesn't. He hates one of the people in the deal," Trump.

"People in the deal are very, very smart . But, Elon, one of the people he happens to hate. I have certain hatreds of people, too."

Regarding Musk's claims about insufficient funding, Trump said: "I don't know if they do, but they’re putting up the money. The government’s not putting up anything. They’re very rich people, so I hope they do.”

A Trump adviser wondered whether the incident would lead to a split between Trump and Musk, who is leading Trump's government efficiency project.

The adviser said: "The end may be in sight."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump pardons two police officers convicted in murder of black man in Washington DC

Republican US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned two police officers in Washington who were convicted in the 2020 murder of a 20-year-old ...
News
1 day ago

Trump order leaves Cuba prisoner deal in limbo

Karen Vasquez, 44, walked out of jail in Cuba on Sunday, part of a deal brokered by the Vatican under which former US president Joe Biden's ...
News
1 day ago

Trump pardons Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht for online drug scheme

The Silk Road website relied on the Tor network to communicate anonymously and accepted bitcoin as payment, which prosecutors said allowed users to ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah will host Grammys for fifth consecutive year — not everyone is ... South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing on judge president Mbenenge ... South Africa
  3. Court rules for changes to make SRD grant applications easier South Africa
  4. Police arrest girlfriend of suspect in ‘distribution of child porn’ case South Africa
  5. Trump pardons two police officers convicted in murder of black man in ... World

Latest Videos

Holocaust survivors issue warning 80 years after Auschwitz liberation | REUTERS
[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...