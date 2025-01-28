Sci-Tech

DFA invests R800m in fibre infrastructure

28 January 2025 - 16:57 By Staff Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DFA says the investment strengthens its position as a premium wholesale open-access connectivity provider in South Africa. Stock photo.
DFA says the investment strengthens its position as a premium wholesale open-access connectivity provider in South Africa. Stock photo.
Image: Maxim Malevich/123RF

Fibre network provider DFA says it has invested more than R800m to upgrade and future-proof its infrastructure. 

DFA, which is part of the Maziv group, has 15,000km of fibre network. About 40% of that infrastructure is in Gauteng. DFA’s national network delivers connectivity and backhaul for mobile operators, data centres, internet service providers and public sector institutions.

The investment strengthens DFA’s position as a premium wholesale open access connectivity provider in South Africa and addresses the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet, the company said.

Maziv COO Dewald Booysen said maintaining a national network of more than 15,000km can be challenging, with force majeure events such as third-party construction damage, vandalism, copper theft, severe weather and other environmental factors more than doubling in the past two years.  

“We have drastically improved the time taken to repair customer faults while delivering new circuits, conducting ongoing maintenance and deploying new network architecture,” he said.

“Network upgrades have vastly improved resilience and diversity in the network. We still maintained a national uptime of more than 99.5%, even during high-incident periods. We’re now performing at 99.99% uptime.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Telkom boss happy with spend on fibre

Serame Taukobong says others are playing catch-up while Telkom’s capex spend ‘is on the last mile’.
Business
1 month ago

Telkom gets Icasa nod for sale of masts business

Telkom announced the planned sale of its masts and towers business housed in Swiftnet for R6.75bn in April.
Business
1 month ago

Fibre optic cables should be considered ‘critical infrastructure’ in Africa, Google says

Improved protection for fibre infrastructure and mobile towers would offer reassurance to investors considering setting up businesses on the ...
News
2 months ago

Tying fibre in inexplicable knots

Maziv chair Pieter Uys says the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of the Vodacom deal is both justice delayed and justice denied
Business Times
2 months ago

‘Fibre monopolies’ under fire

The Competition Commission says gated residential estates and complexes that have created "fibre monopolies", limiting residents to a single internet ...
Business Times
3 months ago

Hidden value in Telkom attracts institutional investors

Despite its market value of R11.6bn — compared to giants like Vodacom valued at R201bn and MTN at R142bn — Telkom remains a pivotal player in the ...
Business Times
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Pit toilets, no Wi-Fi — the ordeal of holidays back home News
  2. GUGU LOURIE | Innovations can help bridge the digital divide Opinion
  3. ‘Fibre monopolies’ under fire Business

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, stars, and couture unleashed
DeepSeek's AI should be 'wakeup call' for US tech, Trump says | REUTERS