Fibre network provider DFA says it has invested more than R800m to upgrade and future-proof its infrastructure.
DFA, which is part of the Maziv group, has 15,000km of fibre network. About 40% of that infrastructure is in Gauteng. DFA’s national network delivers connectivity and backhaul for mobile operators, data centres, internet service providers and public sector institutions.
The investment strengthens DFA’s position as a premium wholesale open access connectivity provider in South Africa and addresses the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet, the company said.
Maziv COO Dewald Booysen said maintaining a national network of more than 15,000km can be challenging, with force majeure events such as third-party construction damage, vandalism, copper theft, severe weather and other environmental factors more than doubling in the past two years.
“We have drastically improved the time taken to repair customer faults while delivering new circuits, conducting ongoing maintenance and deploying new network architecture,” he said.
“Network upgrades have vastly improved resilience and diversity in the network. We still maintained a national uptime of more than 99.5%, even during high-incident periods. We’re now performing at 99.99% uptime.”
TimesLIVE
DFA invests R800m in fibre infrastructure
Image: Maxim Malevich/123RF
TimesLIVE
