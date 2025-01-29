Sci-Tech

Rapid growth in 5G subscribers

Total revenue generated from 5G services in 2024 reached R28.4bn

29 January 2025 - 15:19 By Staff Reporter
Mobile network operators are spending billions of rand in deploying 5G infrastructure, with more than 50% of the population having access to the network. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Hin255

South Africa has recorded 10.8-million 5G subscribers at the end of 2024, boosted by the increasing affordability of 5G-enabled handsets and expanding network coverage, according to a report by research firm Africa Analysis.

By 2029, By 2029, the report forecasts a significant rise to 42-million 5G subscribers both using mobile 5G network and fixed wireless access (FWA), with population coverage expected to reach 73%. 

Mobile network operators are spending billions of rand in deploying 5G infrastructure with more than 50% of the population having access to the network.

According to the report, Vodacom has emerged as the largest 5G mobile network operator in terms of subscribers and revenue, while Telkom leads the FWA segment. Comsol has positioned itself in the private 5G network space, a segment that is still in its early stages of development in South Africa. 

The total revenue generated from 5G services in 2024 reached R28.4bn, with mobile 5G services contributing 76% and FWA services generating 24%. 

“The '2025 SA 5G Report' illuminates the dynamic evolution of South Africa's telecommunications landscape. The substantial growth observed underscores the industry’s resilience and potential for further expansion. With increasing investment and emerging technologies, the 5G ecosystem is poised for even greater transformation,” said Andre Wills, director at Africa Analysis.

Africa Analysis expects the emergence of 5.5G (5G Advanced) and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) satellite connectivity to reshape the 5G landscape. 

5.5G is said to be 10 times faster than 5G network. 

Africa Analysis said 5.5G deployment is projected for private networks from 2026 onwards, while DTC satellite connectivity for voice and text messaging is expected from 2027 onwards. The introduction of these advancements will further drive connectivity, industry transformation and the overall digital economy. 

