Sci-Tech

Marine and aviation sectors are being serviced: SA Weather Service after cyberattack

30 January 2025 - 12:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The SA Weather Service was targeted by cybercriminals twice in two days. Stock photo.
The SA Weather Service was targeted by cybercriminals twice in two days. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/GLEB STOCK

The South Africa Weather Service (Saws) has activated alternative channels to render critical marine, aviation and severe weather services pending the recovery and restoration of compromised information and communication technology (ICT) systems.

The weather service was targeted by cybercriminals twice in two days, which saw its ICT system go down on Sunday after a cyber security breach

Saws CEO Ishaam Abader said they have so far been able to deliver uninterrupted services. 

“Weather products for marine and aviation sectors are being conveyed via alternative channels. Daily forecasts are being sent regularly via e-mail to media houses and to disaster management authorities,” he said.

Abader said forecasts are also being disseminated through social media platforms as the organisation’s website remains down.

Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached

Its ICT service providers are on site to restore the systems.
News
2 days ago

The weather service said a team of engineers and cybersecurity experts are working around the clock to return operations to normal within a reasonable time. 

The team has so far been able to restore Saws' e-mail functionality and telephone system.

“Saws understands the significance of its services in so far as they relate to saving lives and property from the impact of hazardous weather. Accordingly the organisation does not take the cyberattack lightly.

“The public will be kept abreast of developments at regular intervals.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Using your own laptop or phone for work? Why it’s a security hazard for businesses

All members of staff, from top executives to junior staff, need to adhere to policies to uphold data security, writes Thembekile Olivia Mayayise
News
1 week ago

Hawks arrest 21-year-old suspect for ‘sale of 2024 matric results on the net’

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with the suspected leak of the 2024 ...
News
1 week ago

Next leap in AI arriving

The era of Artificial General Intelligence — regarded as the next evolutionary leap in AI — is on the horizon.
Business Times
1 week ago

Police warning after online scammers leave KZN tourists stranded

KwaZulu-Natal police have issued a warning after some tourists visiting popular destinations north of Durban have fallen victim to online scammers.
News
4 weeks ago

'We have it under control,' says Sassa after hackers claim to use stolen identities for grants

Sassa is confident its information is protected after a notorious hacker group threatened to release information.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Scenes of mayhem in DRC after M23 rebel attack in Goma
Inside Klein Constantia: The Legendary estate producing the wine loved by ...