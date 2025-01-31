Sci-Tech

WATCH | Could adding smells to video games give players a boost?

31 January 2025 - 09:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

In a novel experiment at the intersection of gaming and sensory science, researchers are testing a prototype headset to see if smells such as the burning rubber of car tyres can give players a more engaging experience.

MORE:

IN PICS | Lick it up: Japan professor creates 'tele-taste' TV screen

A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavours, another step towards creating a multi-sensory ...
News
3 years ago

Too much screen time can make you feel ill — but you can manage cybersickness

Do you ever feel the light of your computer screen is burrowing into your eyes and making your head pulse? Or feel dizzy or nauseous after looking at ...
Lifestyle
3 years ago

From bored to board: How games have kept many entertained during lockdown

Who doesn't need Lockdown Relief? That's the name of a games group which a Mthatha professional nurse, Tobeka Phumza Rave-Matroshe, started on ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Audi A5
Could adding smells to video games give players a boost | REUTERS