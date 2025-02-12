Sci-Tech

Chinese AI app DeepSeek will not affect demand for nuclear energy, says UAE energy minister

12 February 2025 - 12:22 By Yousef Saba and Jana Choukeir
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chinese start-up DeepSeek has developed AI models that achieve similar results with significantly less computing power, leading to substantial energy savings. File photo.
Chinese start-up DeepSeek has developed AI models that achieve similar results with significantly less computing power, leading to substantial energy savings. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

UAE energy minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said on Wednesday he does not think Chinese AI app DeepSeek will affect demand for nuclear energy.

Chinese start-up DeepSeek has developed AI models that achieve similar results with significantly less computing power, leading to substantial energy savings.

Reuters

READ MORE:

DeepSeek AI shock

It seems 2025 arrived too fast for the American artificial intelligence industry, writes Arthur Goldstuck
Business Times
1 week ago

Politics and tech — a disruptive force impacting investments

The AI arms race isn’t just about bragging rights — it’s about military power, cybersecurity and global influence, writes Richo Venter.
Business Times
3 days ago

Tech selloff deepens as DeepSeek upsets global AI race

Investors ponder AI race between China and US as Nvidia shares sink 17%, wiping more than R11-trillion off market value
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s military reinforces beleaguered DRC mission South Africa
  2. Video of kidnapped 9-year-old girl surfaces on social media South Africa
  3. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  4. Inmate escapes from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre South Africa
  5. Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town news

Latest Videos

National Assembly debates President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA: Day 2
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...