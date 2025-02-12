UAE energy minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said on Wednesday he does not think Chinese AI app DeepSeek will affect demand for nuclear energy.
Chinese start-up DeepSeek has developed AI models that achieve similar results with significantly less computing power, leading to substantial energy savings.
Chinese AI app DeepSeek will not affect demand for nuclear energy, says UAE energy minister
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
