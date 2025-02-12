Launched last month, ispace's Resilience lander will approach the moon in about three months for the company's second lunar touchdown after its inaugural attempt failed in 2023.
For its third mission, ispace plans to launch a lander carrying scientific instruments to the far side of the moon in 2026 as part of CLPS.
A commercial moon race is picking up pace as a series of Nasa-backed American companies send unmanned landers this year.
Texas-based Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost, which shared a SpaceX rocket ride with Resilience, will reach the moon in early March. Intuitive Machines, which last year achieved the world's first commercial lunar landing, plans to launch another mission later this month.
For the financial year ending in March, ispace expected to record a net loss of 10.8bn yen (R1.29bn). It will turn profitable “within a few years”, CFO Jumpei Nozaki said.
After a blistering debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and hitting an all-time high of 2,373 yen (R284.81) in April 2023, ispace shares have tailed off, closing on Wednesday at 650 yen (R78.01).
Reuters
Moonshot firm ispace upbeat as Trump keeps Artemis lunar missions with Japan
Image: Intuitive Machines/Handout via Reuters
Tokyo-based moon exploration company ispace is heartened by signs the US and Japan will remain on course for joint lunar missions, its CEO said on Wednesday, amid growing uncertainties about US space policies under Trump 2.0.
The view by ispace CEO Takeshi Hakamada came after a meeting last weekend between US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed a “strong partnership” for future Artemis moon surface exploration.
While the second Trump term's space priorities remain unclear, given the influence of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who has a greater focus on Mars exploration, the sign of continuity in international programming could have reassured Artemis partners.
Europe, Canada and the UAE are also partners in Nasa's Artemis programme, which is supported by rocket launches by private companies and aims to get astronauts back on the moon by 2028.
“We think the CLPS should stay on track,” Hakamada told an earnings briefing, referring to Nasa's Commercial Lunar Payload Services programme that has assisted private moonshot projects.
Taiwanese microsatellite shows world-class optical capabilities: Japan's ArkEdge
Launched last month, ispace's Resilience lander will approach the moon in about three months for the company's second lunar touchdown after its inaugural attempt failed in 2023.
For its third mission, ispace plans to launch a lander carrying scientific instruments to the far side of the moon in 2026 as part of CLPS.
A commercial moon race is picking up pace as a series of Nasa-backed American companies send unmanned landers this year.
Texas-based Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost, which shared a SpaceX rocket ride with Resilience, will reach the moon in early March. Intuitive Machines, which last year achieved the world's first commercial lunar landing, plans to launch another mission later this month.
For the financial year ending in March, ispace expected to record a net loss of 10.8bn yen (R1.29bn). It will turn profitable “within a few years”, CFO Jumpei Nozaki said.
After a blistering debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and hitting an all-time high of 2,373 yen (R284.81) in April 2023, ispace shares have tailed off, closing on Wednesday at 650 yen (R78.01).
Reuters
MORE:
WATCH | Firefly, ispace landers head to moon on SpaceX rocket
Japan's SLIM moon craft short on power after successful lunar landing
EXPLAINER | Why is Japan's 'moon sniper' landing mission important?
Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar lander SLIM into space
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos