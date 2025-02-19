Apple has told Britain's competition regulator that some of the remedy options proposed by the watchdog to address concerns in the mobile browser market would impact the iPhone maker's incentive to innovate.
The responses from Apple and Google to the regulator's investigation in the supply of mobile browsers and browser engines and the distribution of cloud gaming services through app stores on mobile devices in the country were published on the government website on Wednesday.
With respect to remedy options on providing feature access, Apple said it would "not be appropriate" to mandate that access to future WebKit or that iOS features in use by Safari be provided free of charge, adding that developing features is a time and resource-intensive process.
"Apple cannot recoup a reasonable amount of those expenses ... to do so would have a chilling impact on Apple’s incentives to innovate and would lead to free-riding and underinvestment on the part of third parties," it said.
UK regulator's remedy options on mobile browsers will hit innovation, warns Apple
Image: REUTERS/Aly Song
Apple has told Britain's competition regulator that some of the remedy options proposed by the watchdog to address concerns in the mobile browser market would impact the iPhone maker's incentive to innovate.
The responses from Apple and Google to the regulator's investigation in the supply of mobile browsers and browser engines and the distribution of cloud gaming services through app stores on mobile devices in the country were published on the government website on Wednesday.
With respect to remedy options on providing feature access, Apple said it would "not be appropriate" to mandate that access to future WebKit or that iOS features in use by Safari be provided free of charge, adding that developing features is a time and resource-intensive process.
"Apple cannot recoup a reasonable amount of those expenses ... to do so would have a chilling impact on Apple’s incentives to innovate and would lead to free-riding and underinvestment on the part of third parties," it said.
READ MORE:
Apple aims to bring AI features, spatial content app to Vision Pro: Bloomberg
EU antitrust chief says Trump has upended Europe-US relations
New Samsung device marks smartphone watershed
Apple readies iPhone SE, iPad Air upgrades for early next year: report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos