“There is still significant work to be done by any social media platforms relying on truthful self-declaration to determine age with enforcement of the government's minimum age legislation on the horizon,” eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.
YouTube, which is set to be exempted from the upcoming ban, is the only service that allows under-13 usage when attached to a family account with parental supervision. Still, none of the eight to 12-year olds who had accounts reported shutdowns due to being underage.
Ninety-five percent of teens under 16 used at least one of the eight services surveyed, the report said.
While TikTok, Twitch, Snapchat and YouTube used tools to proactively detect users younger than 13, others did not, despite having the technology available, the report said.
“Since the start of 2023, our ... proactive age detection tools, have resulted in the removal of more than one million Australian users suspected of being under the age of 13,” a TikTok spokesperson said.
Reddit declined to comment, while Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube did not immediately respond to requests for comments.
A vast majority of services had undertaken research to improve their age assurance set-ups, while some had easy pathways for users to report someone being under 13, the report added.
Reuters
Australian children able to bypass age limit set by social media platforms, report shows
Image: 123RF/ File photo
Children in Australia are able to easily bypass the minimum age limit imposed by social media platforms, a report by the country's online safety regulator showed on Thursday, ahead of a landmark ban by the government on access for those under 16.
eSafety's report combined results from a national survey on social media usage by eight to 15-year-olds, along with responses from eight services including Alphabet's YouTube, Meta's Facebook and Amazon's Twitch.
In November, Australia approved a social media ban for children under 16, setting a benchmark for jurisdictions around the world. The ban is set to take effect at the end of 2025.
Social media companies largely do not allow those under 13 to access their platforms.
The watchdog's report found 80% of Australian children aged eight to 12 used social media in 2024, with YouTube, ByteDance's TikTok, Meta's Instagram and Snap's Snapchat the most popular services.
All services except Reddit required date of birth at its signup stage, however they all relied only on self-declaration with no other age assurance tools, the report said.
Australia's world-first social media ban for children under 16 attracts mixed reaction
Big tech says Australia 'rushed' social media ban for youths under 16
“There is still significant work to be done by any social media platforms relying on truthful self-declaration to determine age with enforcement of the government's minimum age legislation on the horizon,” eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.
YouTube, which is set to be exempted from the upcoming ban, is the only service that allows under-13 usage when attached to a family account with parental supervision. Still, none of the eight to 12-year olds who had accounts reported shutdowns due to being underage.
Ninety-five percent of teens under 16 used at least one of the eight services surveyed, the report said.
While TikTok, Twitch, Snapchat and YouTube used tools to proactively detect users younger than 13, others did not, despite having the technology available, the report said.
“Since the start of 2023, our ... proactive age detection tools, have resulted in the removal of more than one million Australian users suspected of being under the age of 13,” a TikTok spokesperson said.
Reddit declined to comment, while Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube did not immediately respond to requests for comments.
A vast majority of services had undertaken research to improve their age assurance set-ups, while some had easy pathways for users to report someone being under 13, the report added.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Apple aims to bring AI features, spatial content app to Vision Pro: Bloomberg
Despite Australia’s strict social media ban for minors, a YouTube exemption poses risks
Trump to revive TikTok but wants 50% US ownership
US users saddened as TikTok goes dark ahead of ban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos