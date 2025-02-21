Sci-Tech

WATCH | How does space travel tamper with the human body?

21 February 2025 - 10:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The human body was not built for space flight.

With microgravity conditions, exposure to high-energy radiation and other factors, trekking beyond the friendly confines of Earth causes many physiological changes that affect the health of an astronaut.

READ MORE:

Frigid alien planet may offer a glimpse at Earth's distant future

The first rocky planet ever spotted orbiting a burnt-out star called a white dwarf offers a glimpse of what may be in store for Earth billions of ...
News
4 months ago

What astronauts and astronomers say about living in space

Life in space is not for sissies, yet the hold that this predominantly unknown territory has on those exploring it is far greater than any ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Off-world: where no-one has gone before

South African academic and outer space enthusiast Dr Adriana Marais is researching harsh environments on other planets.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mic catches Godongwana expressing unhappiness about Kieswetter's comments on ... Politics
  2. WATCH | Three people buried by mudslides after heavy rains in KZN South Africa
  3. ‘Pablo’ releases more footage of ‘Zanzou torture’ on new X account, raises ... South Africa
  4. Ernst Roets leaves Solidarity Movement to 'live out his calling' South Africa
  5. Limpopo teacher shortlisted in top 50 for prestigious Global Teacher Prize South Africa

Latest Videos

How Elon Musk got involved in Germany's election | REUTERS
Parched Greece reveals the EU's complex water crisis | REUTERS