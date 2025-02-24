Sci-Tech

Key Nasa officials' departure casts uncertainty over US moon programme

Musk's influence and Mars focus challenge agency's moon-centric plans

24 February 2025 - 12:15 By Joey Roulette
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jim Free, Nasa's associate administrator who has been a central voice defending the agency's Artemis moon programme, will retire effective on Saturday, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday. File photo.
Jim Free, Nasa's associate administrator who has been a central voice defending the agency's Artemis moon programme, will retire effective on Saturday, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Nasa is losing four key senior officials close to its flagship moon programme, according to people familiar with the changes, adding more uncertainty over the agency's space exploration trajectory as Elon Musk and President Donald Trump play up missions to Mars.

Jim Free, Nasa's associate administrator who has been a central voice defending the agency's Artemis moon programme, will retire effective on Saturday, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

And in Huntsville, Alabama, three key officials at Nasa's Marshall Space Flight Center — one of the agency's 10 field centres and the epicentre of its Artemis moon programme — had their acting replacements announced internally on Tuesday, a change in influential roles at one of Nasa's most important centres.

Those officials at MSFC — chiefs of procurement, finance and information — had previously announced plans to retire, a Nasa spokesperson said. They were replaced in an acting capacity by deputies and other Nasa officials. No replacement for Free was announced.

Nasa spokespeople did not return requests for comment.

The leadership shake-up adds more uncertainty over Nasa's direction in space as Musk, the CEO of SpaceX who has long envisioned crewed missions to Mars, oversees a sweeping review of Nasa records as a "special employee" of the Trump administration seeking cuts to staff and programmes.

Musk's SpaceX has $15bn (R276.25bn) worth of contracts with Nasa, including a contract to land humans on the moon with its Starship rocket.

Some agency officials expected his eventual departure as many Trump advisors criticize elements of Nasa's moon programme, such as its Space Launch System, an over-budget but operational moon rocket.

Musk and Trump in recent months have touted potential missions to Mars as a possible alternative to the moon, the much closer celestial body that Trump in his first presidential term had set as Nasa's core space exploration target, with long-term moon bases functioning as a proving ground for far-off Mars missions.

But with Musk's roughly $250m (R4.60bn) support for Trump and his influential new role in the White House, talk of prioritising new, more difficult missions to the Red Planet has threatened to upend an agency that since Trump's first term has reoriented its structure and roughly $25bn (R460.40bn) annual budget to focus on the moon.

Moonshot firm ispace upbeat as Trump keeps Artemis lunar missions with Japan

Tokyo-based moon exploration company ispace is heartened by signs the US and Japan will remain on course for joint lunar missions, its CEO said on ...
News
1 week ago

Jeff Bezos, whose space company Blue Origin has a multibillion-dollar contract with Nasa to land humans on the moon after SpaceX's Starship, told Reuters in January the Trump administration should stay on course with the moon programme.

But the Trump administration quickly sidelined Free and put Janet Petro, who was the director of Nasa's Kennedy Space Center, in the acting role, a move seen by many officials in the agency as an attempt to prevent Free from potentially shielding the moon programme from future changes.

Petro has said hundreds of Nasa employees have accepted buyout offers from the Trump administration.

The shake-ups and looming strategic shift at Nasa heap more uncertainty for the agency's almost 18,000 employees who have been whipsawed this month between shifting expectations of indiscriminate layoffs.

Nasa employees expected senior leadership to fire roughly 1,000 new employees with probationary status on Tuesday, pursuant to a Trump administration order. But by Tuesday night, following pushback from scientists and staff, Petro told senior officials Nasa would be exempt from the order, at least temporarily, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Trump's nominee for Nasa, private astronaut and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, is in Washington this week to prepare for his confirmation hearing at the US Senate.

Reuters

MORE:

Webb telescope observes violence around Milky Way's central black hole

Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope is providing the best look yet at the chaotic events unfolding around the supermassive black hole at the centre of ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | How does space travel tamper with the human body?

The human body was not built for space flight.
News
3 days ago

India's ISRO carries out successful space docking mission

India on Thursday became the fourth nation in the world to achieve space docking, a technological milestone that underscores its ambitions to expand ...
News
1 month ago

Intrepid white dwarf has a close encounter with a huge black hole

It's probably the closest object we’ve ever observed orbiting around a supermassive black hole, says researcher
Science
1 month ago

SpaceX's Starship to deploy mock satellites in next test

The Starship flight from SpaceX's sprawling Boca Chica, Texas facilities, tentatively planned for later this month, will mark the seventh ...
News
1 month ago

As Musk gains influence, questions hover over US probes into his empire

Last month, in the waning days of the Biden administration, the SEC set a tight deadline of several days for demanding that Elon Musk pay a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  2. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  3. Dam levels rise as above-average rainfall persists, but what does this mean for ... South Africa
  4. South Africa faces highest level power cuts as generation units fail South Africa
  5. 'I am innocent,' Chidimma Adetshina's mother tells magistrate in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS
Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS