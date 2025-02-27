A few months ago, Vault22 launched with the promise of making wealth management accessible to more people, not just the wealthy.
Backed by Old Mutual’s NEXT176, Standard Chartered Ventures and Franklin Templeton, the platform offers AI-driven financial tools, investment options and personalised financial coaching.
Since its launch, it has gained significant traction and even won a major industry award, suggesting its approach is resonating.
Kieno Kammies sat down with Greg Flash, head of wealth at Vault22, to unpack how the platform is delivering value to ordinary Africans, helping them stay in the money game.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Can Vault22 fintech really democratise wealth management?
TimesLIVE
