The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it has cleared the SpaceX Starship vehicle to return to flight operations while an investigation into the January 16 Starship Flight 7 mishap remains open.
The FAA said it has issued a license authorising the SpaceX Starship Flight 8 launch for the combined Starship/Super Heavy vehicle from Boca Chica, Texas.
The mission also includes a return to the launch site of the Super Heavy booster rocket for a catch attempt by the launch tower, and a water landing of the Starship vehicle in the Indian Ocean west of Australia.
SpaceX's Starship 7 rocket broke up minutes after launching, sending debris streaking over the northern Caribbean and forced airlines to divert dozens of flights.
FAA gives SpaceX Starship Flight 8 green light for launch after mishap
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper
