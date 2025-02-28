Sci-Tech

FAA gives SpaceX Starship Flight 8 green light for launch after mishap

28 February 2025 - 19:41 By Reuters
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster is seen on the launch pad, without the Starship atop, as it is prepared for launch from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an uncrewed test flight, near Brownsville, Texas, U.S on February 27 2025. Launch of the vehicle on its eighth mission, with the Starship, is targeted for March 3.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it has cleared the SpaceX Starship vehicle to return to flight operations while an investigation into the January 16 Starship Flight 7 mishap remains open.

The FAA said it has issued a license authorising the SpaceX Starship Flight 8 launch for the combined Starship/Super Heavy vehicle from Boca Chica, Texas.

The mission also includes a return to the launch site of the Super Heavy booster rocket for a catch attempt by the launch tower, and a water landing of the Starship vehicle in the Indian Ocean west of Australia.

SpaceX's Starship 7 rocket broke up minutes after launching, sending debris streaking over the northern Caribbean and forced airlines to divert dozens of flights.

