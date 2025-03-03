Sci-Tech

UK launches probe into TikTok, Reddit over children’s personal data practices

03 March 2025 - 11:21 By Angela Christy and Mrinmay Dey
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are required to “tame” their algorithms to filter out or downgrade harmful material to help protect children under proposed British measures published last year. File photo.
Social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are required to “tame” their algorithms to filter out or downgrade harmful material to help protect children under proposed British measures published last year. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Britain's privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office, on Monday launched an investigation into how TikTok, Reddit and online image sharing website Imgur safeguard children's privacy.

Social media companies use complex algorithms to prioritise content and keep users engaged. However, the fact that they amplify similar content can lead to children being influenced by increasing amounts of harmful material.

The watchdog said it is probing how Chinese company ByteDance's short-form video sharing platform TikTok uses 13 to 17-year-olds' personal information to suggest content in their feeds. Social media and discussion platform Reddit and Imgur are being investigated over how they assess the age of child users, it said.

“If we find there is sufficient evidence that any of the companies have broken the law, we will put this to them and obtain their representations before reaching a final conclusion,” the commissioner's office said.

In 2023 the commission fined TikTok £12.7m (R299m) for breaching data protection law by using the personal data of children aged under 13 without parental consent.

Australian children able to bypass age limit set by social media platforms, report shows

Children in Australia are able to easily bypass the minimum age limit imposed by social media platforms, a report by the country's online safety ...
News
1 week ago

Reddit has been working closely with the commission and intends to comply with all relevant regulations in the countries in which it operates, a spokesperson from the company told Reuters in an email.

“Most of our users are adults, but we have plans to roll out changes this year that address updates to UK regulations around age assurance,” the Reddit spokesperson said.

ByteDance, TikTok and Imgur did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Britain has passed legislation that sets tougher rules for social media platforms, including a mandate for them to prevent children from accessing harmful and age-inappropriate content by enforcing age limits and age-checking measures.

Social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are required to “tame” their algorithms to filter out or downgrade harmful material to help protect children under proposed British measures published last year.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Google loses fight on Android Auto access, bodes ill for Big Tech

Alphabet unit Google's refusal to let an Enel e-mobility app access its Android Auto platform can be considered an abuse of its market power, ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Google, Meta face penalties for anticompetitive behaviour towards SA news media

Google could be required to pay up to R500m a year in compensation to SA media outlets after the country's competition watchdog found the tech giant ...
News
6 days ago

TikTok restructures trust and safety team, lays off staff in unit, sources say

TikTok is laying off global staff at its trust and safety unit which handles content moderation as part of restructuring, three sources familiar ...
News
1 week ago

Meta's revised paid ad-free service may breach EU privacy laws, consumer group says

Meta Platforms' revised no-ads subscription service may still breach EU consumer and privacy laws in addition to antitrust rules, the European ...
News
1 month ago

Instagram rolls out teen account with privacy, parental controls as scrutiny of social media platforms mounts

Users under 16 years of age can change the default settings only with a parent's permission.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | McLaren crash in Sea Point caught on CCTV news
  2. IN PICS | Blocked waterways worsen localised flooding aftermath in KZN South Africa
  3. Water and sanitation department monitoring Vaal Dam as level surges to 90% South Africa
  4. Education dept slated over schoolbag desks for grade 1 pupils South Africa
  5. Koeberg nuclear plant unit shuts down South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Mercedes-Benz E200
South Africa hosts the first G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting