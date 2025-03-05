Sci-Tech

Trump wants to kill $52.7bn semiconductor chips subsidy law

05 March 2025 - 12:43 By David Shepardson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick speaks next to US President Donald Trump, CC Wei, chair and CEO of TSMC, and AI and crypto tsar David Sacks, as they make an announcement about an investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company at the White House in Washington DC on March 3 2025.
US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick speaks next to US President Donald Trump, CC Wei, chair and CEO of TSMC, and AI and crypto tsar David Sacks, as they make an announcement about an investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company at the White House in Washington DC on March 3 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday legislators should get rid of a landmark 2022 bipartisan law to give $52.7bn (R969.42bn) in subsidies for semiconductor chips manufacturing and production and use the proceeds to pay debt.

“The CHIPS Act is a horrible thing. We give hundreds of billions of dollars and it doesn't mean a thing. They take our money and they don't spend it,” Trump said in a speech to Congress.

“You should get rid of the CHIPS Act and whatever is left over you should use to reduce debt.”

The CHIPS and Science Act signed by then president Joe Biden in August 2022 included $39bn (R717.62bn) in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturing and related components, with $75bn (R1.38-trillion) in government lending authority.

Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick has praised the programme but said previously he wanted to review awards finalised during the Biden administration.

Under Biden the commerce department convinced all five leading-edge global semiconductor firms to locate factories in the US in an effort to tackle national security risks from imported chips.

Judge rejects Musk's bid to block OpenAI's for-profit transition

A US court on Tuesday denied billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk a preliminary injunction he was seeking against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's efforts to ...
News
3 hours ago

In the final weeks of the Biden administration, the department finalised more than $33bn (R607.02bn) in awards, including:

  • $4.74bn (R97.26bn) to South Korea's Samsung Electronics;
  • up to $7.86bn (R144.52bn) for Intel;
  • $6.6bn (R121.34bn) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC); and
  • $6.1bn (R112.15bn) for Micron.

Some officials have expressed concern Trump could seek to invalidate binding grant agreements struck in the Biden administration.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday the law “is the reason Micron is bringing $100bn (R1.83-trillion) and 50,000 jobs to Central New York. Trump just said he wants to get rid of it.”

TSMC announced this week with Trump it plans to make a new $100bn investment in the US that involves building five additional chip facilities in coming years.

Lutnick referenced the $6.6bn award in a White House event — but noted the department was not planning to give TSMC any new subsidies. TSMC said last month it has already received $1.5bn (R27.57bn) of its award.

This week about one-third of the staff in the commerce department office overseeing $39bn (R717.23bn) of manufacturing subsidies for chipmakers was laid off, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Reuters reported last month the new Trump administration, which has embarked on a dramatic overhaul of the federal government, is reviewing the projects awarded.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trudeau dismisses 'very dumb' tariffs, says Trump wants to ruin Canadian economy

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told US President Donald Trump on Tuesday his tariffs on Canadian imports were “a very dumb thing to do” and ...
News
5 hours ago

Carmakers warn Trump tariffs will hike vehicle prices as much as 25%

A trade group representing nearly all major carmakers warned on Tuesday that new 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico imposed by US ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Trump pauses all US military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, a White House ...
News
1 day ago

Canada's plan for retaliatory tariffs on the US

Canada's retaliatory tariffs on the US, in response to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, took effect on Tuesday morning.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Driver of crashed McLaren identified as Nigerian rapper news
  2. Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  3. JMPD probing officers accepting bribes through e-wallet to ‘ghost’ cell numbers South Africa
  4. City of Joburg should have consulted residents before imposing new CCTV bylaw, ... South Africa
  5. Residents react to Ramaphosa's surprise night visit to Joburg CBD Politics

Latest Videos

The rainbow beauty of Hashim Amla - Niren Tolsi
LIVE: SpaceX to launch Starship test flight