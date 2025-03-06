Sci-Tech

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Smile ID is combating fraud and unlocking economic growth in Africa

06 March 2025 - 12:10 By Kieno Kammies
In an era where digital transactions define access to banking, health care and essential services, verifying identity is no longer just a bureaucratic necessity — it is a cornerstone of trust. In Africa, where digital and financial inclusion efforts are expanding at an unprecedented rate, the challenge of identity verification has never been more pressing. 

Smile ID, a Pan-African AI-powered identity verification company, is helping businesses streamline operations while protecting millions from sophisticated fraud. Recently securing a successful series B funding round, the company has also transitioned into a multinational AI trust business, reinforcing its position as a leader in digital identity solutions. 

I sat down with Dustin Strydom, vice-president of commercial at Smile ID, to understand how their technology is reshaping digital trust on the continent.

As Africa’s digital economy grows, so does the threat of fraud. Smile ID’s AI-driven biometric verification tools help businesses authenticate users in real time, preventing identity fraud while ensuring seamless transactions.

Beyond security, the company is also driving financial inclusion by enabling businesses to on-board customers without traditional IDs, making services such as banking and e-commerce more accessible to millions.

With its recent funding and expansion, Smile ID is setting new global standards in identity verification. By making authentication seamless and secure, it is helping businesses and individuals transact with confidence, proving trust is key to economic growth.

