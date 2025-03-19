Sci-Tech

Be cautious of WhatsApp hackers: here's how to protect yourself

19 March 2025 - 15:19 By Kabungane Biyela

  

WhatsApp users have been sent a warning as hackers are on the rise. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Stolen WhatsApp accounts can be used for spam distribution and scam schemes, prompting a warning for users to beware of cybercriminals who use various methods to gain access to them.

Seifallah Jedidi from cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky said there are two ways cybercriminals commonly gain control of a WhatsApp account:

  • they can add another device to an existing account using the “Linked devices” feature; or
  • they can re-register the account on their own device, as if the user purchased a new phone.

In the first case, the user continues to use WhatsApp as usual, but the criminals also have access to all recent conversations. In the second case, the user loses access to their personal account. When trying to log in, WhatsApp notifies him that the account is already in use on another device, and the attackers can then control the account but not the past conversations,” he said.

E-voting a risky move unless security is upgraded

To safeguard future elections, the IEC must prioritise a thorough review of its technological systems, writes Tebogo Khaas.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Jedidi outlined steps you can follow to use WhatsApp safely without being hacked:  

  • Enable two-step verification in WhatsApp and memorise your PIN — it’s not a one-time code. To do this, go to Settings → Account → Two-step verification.
  • Never share your PIN or one-time registration codes with anyone. Only scammers ask for these details. 
  • WhatsApp recently introduced support for passkeys. If you enable this option (Settings → Account → Passkeys), logging in to your account will require biometric authentication, and instead of PIN codes, your smartphone will store a long cryptographic key. This is a very secure option, but it may not be convenient if you frequently change devices and switch between Android and iOS. 
  • Set up a backup email address for account recovery: Settings → Account → Email address. 
  • If you’ve already added an email address, log in to your email account and change your password to a strong, unique one. To store it securely, use a password manager. 

To ensure you haven’t fallen victim to a SIM swap scam, Jedidi recommends contacting your mobile carrier — preferably in person at a registered store — and verify that no duplicate SIM cards have recently been issued for your number. Also, make sure there’s no unauthorised call-forwarding set up on your number.

Cancel any suspicious changes and ask the staff about additional security measures for your SIM card. These may include prohibiting SIM-related actions without you being present, an extra password required for authentication, or other protections.

If at any time you notice any unusual activities, such as receiving replies to messages you didn't send or vice versa, make sure to reset your privacy settings immediately. 

TimesLIVE

SMSA gives new ticket system thumbs up after Pirates-Sundowns clash

‘Renovated change room’ the explanation for Brazilians’ long walk through the bowels of FNB Stadium
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Zaio builds Africa’s future, one digital skill at a time

Africa’s future is digital and the Zaio Institute of Technology is making sure its young workforce is ready.
News
6 days ago

Microsoft invests R5.4bn more in SA 'to help build a future' for young people

Company will pay for 50,000 people to be certified in high-demand skills such as AI, data science, cybersecurity analysis and cloud solution ...
News
1 week ago

SA Weather Service aviation website back online after cyberattack

The SA Weather Service aviation website is back online after a cyberattack in January paralysed its information and communication technology ...
News
3 weeks ago

The app that can save women’s lives

Youth-friendly chatbot Zuzi is being trained by vulnerable groups in their slang, writes Claire Keeton
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Meta says Iranian group tried to target Trump, Biden officials' WhatsApp accounts

Meta said on Friday it had identified possible hacking attempts on the WhatsApp accounts of US officials from the administrations of both President ...
News
6 months ago
