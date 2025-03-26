In the fast-paced world of technology, social media language has become popular, especially among the younger generation, known as Gen Z. Text abbreviations and emojis have become essential tools for conveying emotions, reactions and sentiments.
While some may argue this language is not an effective way to communicate, young people have mastered the art of using a few letters to convey a message. Emojis have also become a crucial aspect of online communication, allowing users to express emotions without explicitly saying them.
However, not everyone is fluent in this new language.
According to an analysis of Google search data for 2025, the most searched abbreviations include FWB (friends with benefits), NB (non-black), ATM (at the moment) and LMAO (laughing my a** off).
The research, conducted by Unscramblerer.com, also revealed that “MXM” (whatever), often used to express irritation or frustration, was the eighth-most searched abbreviation with 5,000 searches.
These are the most used social media emojis, most searched abbreviations
Image: Modiegi Mashamaite
POLL | Would it be fair to be judged on text message emojis in court?
Here's the list of the most searched text abbreviations in South Africa:
A spokesperson for Unscramblerer.com commented on the findings: “Text abbreviations are the secret language of the internet. You could even call them an integral part of social media culture. Snappy, always changing and hard to understand. Texting abbreviations is about saving time and appearing cool. Keeping up to date with the newest trending abbreviations is no easy task.
“Old meanings can change while new abbreviations are created. A recent study found abbreviations might not be as cool as people think. Using abbreviations makes the sender seem less sincere. This also leads to lower engagement and shorter responses. There is nothing wrong with using abbreviations in casual conversations with friends and family. However, it is best do draw a line for professional conversations. Context matters.”
Image: Meltwater/ screenshot
Emojis have also become an essential part of online communication, with a text without an emoji often being perceived as plain or disingenuous. According to a study by Meltwater, the most used emoji in 2024 was the “loud crying face” with 761-million usages, followed by the laughing face with tears, fire emoji and red heart.
TimesLIVE
